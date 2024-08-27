Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Killed Hunter Biden Laptop From Hell Story

Has Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg suddenly developed a conscience?

After revealing that the Biden administration pressured him into censoring Covid-related content, Zuckerberg has also admitted that Facebook killed the Hunter Biden laptop from hell story.

He said it happened after the FBI “warned” about a “potential Russian disinformation operation,” but has now acknowledged that it “shouldn’t have demoted the story.”

Breitbart reports: In a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Zuckerberg wrote that after being warned by the FBI about a possible “Russian disinformation operation” regarding President Joe Biden’s family, Facebook went on to kill an article from the New York Post.

In response to the article about “corruption allegations” about the Biden family, Facebook “sent that story to fact-checkers” and had it “temporarily demoted.”

“It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story,” Zuckerberg added. “We’ve changed our policies and processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again — for instance, we no longer temporarily demote things in the U.S. while waiting for fact-checkers.”

1. Biden-Harris Admin "pressured" Facebook to censor Americans.



2. Facebook censored Americans.



3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story.



Big win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/ALlbZd9l6K

Zuckerberg’s admission comes after Breitbart News Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris has previously testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the FBI had knowledge that the Hunter Biden laptop was real prior to December 2019, long before she had published a story about it in October 2020.

After admitting that he was wrong to surpress the laptop story in the run up to the 2020 election, Zuckerberg has promised the committee that he won’t interfere in this years election!