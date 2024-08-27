Trump Vows To Stop Funding Migrant Shelters, Divert Funds To Homeless US Veterans

Donald Trump has vowed that if elected in November he will defund migrant shelters and redirect funds to help get homeless American veterans off the streets.

On Monday Trump announced his plan to sign an executive order that will halt all spending on the shelter and transport of illegal immigrants saying he was committed to prioritizing America’s veterans over migrants.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

InfoWars reports: Trump unveiled the new policy proposal during a National Guard event in Detroit, Michigan, promising to fix the illegal alien fiasco the Biden-Harris administration has facilitated in sanctuary cities across America.

“Under Kamala Harris, American veterans are treated worse by far than illegal aliens,” Trump said adding that illegals, “they stay in hotels.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Under Kamala, American veterans are treated worse — by far — than illegal aliens. She has spent over $1 billion to house illegals in luxury hotels as more than 41,000 homeless American veterans are living in squalor on our streets.



IT'S A DISGRACE. pic.twitter.com/k3dQ2FzXjg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 26, 2024

“We have veterans sleeping on the street, and inside luxury hotels you have people that came into our country, many from prisons, many from mental institutions, many terrorists, and they are treated better than our veterans,” Trump continued

He went on to point out Biden’s “border czar” has “spent over $1 billion of taxpayer money to house illegal aliens and foreign migrants in some of the most expensive housing and hotels anywhere in the country.”

“Meanwhile more than 41,000 homeless American veterans are living in squalor on our streets.”

The former president declared once he’s re-elected, he’ll reverse the Democrats’ migrant shelter policies, instead using that money to help veterans.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "When I take office, I will sign an executive order to stop every penny Kamala Harris has been spending on the shelter and transport of illegal aliens—and we will redirect that money to provide shelter and treatment for homeless American veterans. We will END —… pic.twitter.com/4puj3H7uu8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 26, 2024

“When I take office, I will sign an executive order to stop every penny that Harris has been spending on the shelter and transport of illegal aliens, and we will redirect that money to provide shelter and treatment for homeless American veterans,” Trump said.

“And we will end very rapidly veterans homelessness in America,” the former president added.