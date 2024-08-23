Top Virologists Blow Whistle: Monkeypox Is Actually COVID Vaccine-Induced ‘Autoimmune Blistering Disease’

Top doctors worldwide are stepping forward to expose the World Health Organization’s monkeypox scare as a cover-up for known side effects linked to the COVID mRNA vaccines.

According to leading virologist Dr. Poornima Wagh, we are not experiencing an outbreak of monkeypox around the world, as claimed by the WHO. As Dr. Wagh explains, the symptoms experienced by those diagnosed with monkeypox are actually a known side-effect of the Covid shots.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg has warned that the WHO’s claims of a monkeypox emergency is another scam and the disease we are witnessing is actually the result of destroyed immune syste shingles caused by the Covid shots.

From the German article titled:

Doctor: Monkeypox is actually shingles, a side effect of the COVID vaccines



Monkeypox cases are currently being reported in highly vaccinated countries around the world, while lesser-vaccinated countries are not reporting any cases.

Meanwhile, here is a map showing countries where monkeypox cases have been reported to the World Health Organization since 2022.

With the exception of a small number of cases, the countries on the two maps align perfectly. Every country that has reported alleged cases of monkeypox since May 2022 where it was not already endemic, is a country that also distributed the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

Just another coincidence?

Not according to the doctors who are bravely choosing to side with their patients rather than Big Pharma and the World Health Organization.

A German man diagnosed with monkeypox after his nose began to rot was also found to have a destroyed immune system and undiagnosed HIV and syphilis.

These doctors are desperate for more people to learn about vaccine side-effects through channels that provide objective, reality-based information, rather than the mainstream media and the WHO’s information dumps online, which can best be described as Big Pharma propaganda.

Take, for instance, the confirmed Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine side-effect known as automimmune blistering disease which is listed in the fine print of confidential Pfizer documents as a known side-effect of the vaccines.

Why haven’t you heard of this condition before?

Because Big Pharma and the mainstream media are desperate to keep this particular vaccine-induced disease on the down low.

The condition is hidden within the 9-page long list of adverse events of special interest at the end of Pfizer’s reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf document.

Autoimmune blistering disease causes blisters on the skin and mucous membranes throughout the body. It can affect the mouth, nose, throat, eyes, and genitals.

It is not fully understood but “experts” believe that it is triggered when a person who has a genetic tendency to get this condition comes into contact with an environmental trigger. This might be a chemical or a medicine, such as the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

Immune systems destroyed

Official government data and confidential Pfizer documents strongly suggest the Covid-19 injection is in the process of reactivating the dormant chickenpox virus or herpes virus due to the severe damage mRNA does to the immune system.

This means we may not be witnessing a worldwide outbreak of monkeypox at all, but rather a huge cover-up of the consequences of administering an experimental injection to millions of people.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11th, 2020.

But in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January.

Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents on its website. The latest drop happened on June 1st 2022.

Meanwhile, another confidential Pfizer document contained in the data dump, known as ‘reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’, revels that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have destroyed immune systems, causing herpes viral infections to make a major comeback.

Page 21 of the confidential document contains data on adverse events of special interest, with one of these specifically being herpes viral infections.

According to the document by the end of February 2021, just 2 months after the Pfizer vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation in both the USA and UK, Pfizer has received 8,152 reports relating to herpes infection, and 18 of these had already led to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

Multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) is a systemic, dysfunctional inflammatory response that requires long intensive care unit (ICU) stay. It is characterized with a high mortality rate depending on the number of organs involved. It can be caused by herpes infection as this scientific study found here proves.

Further evidence published by the U.S Government, but more specifically the Centers for Disease Control shows that cases of herpes, shingles and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome really exploded in the USA following the administration of the Covid-19 injection.

The following chart shows the number of herpes infections/complications that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported.

