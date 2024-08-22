WEF Document Confirms 6 Billion Humans Will Die In 2025

A World Economic Forum report hiding in plain sight confirms that upwards of six billion people will die in 2025 – and according to reports from Davos, Klaus Schwab has confirmed the stated goal is on target to be achieved.

The global elite have been warning us about their plans to radically depopulate the earth by any means necessary, and now the results are playing out before our eyes.

If we have any hope of stopping them from achieving their goal of murdering the vast majority of humanity and turning Earth into a prison planet to enslave the rest, the information in this report must be shared far and wide.

WEF co-founder Klaus Schwab was caught boasting in a loose-lipped moment with reporters that Agenda 2030 is a red herring or ruse to throw normies off the scent.

In reality, the situation is more urgent than that. 2025 is the year the elite are earmarking for massive worldwide population decline — and according to Schwab, the goal of reducing the population by more than 6 billion people is on track to be achieved.

A BBC journalist reported that she was summoned to Davos earlier this month for the regular meeting where Klaus Schwab briefs the mainstream media on which narratives to promote in order to advance the globalist agenda.

The journalist noted that it was her first time attending the monthly media meeting in Davos, though some of her colleagues have been participating for years.

She describes Klaus as being strangely emotional, almost as if he were intoxicated, laughing frequently and reminiscing in a sociopathic manner about the depopulation agenda, which he admitted has been intricately planned for decades:

Schwab has every reason to feel confident in the fulfillment of his evil plans.

He has recruited the majority of the cabinets in the governments of Western nations, subverting our democracies.

The WEF’s generation of Young Global Leaders have destroyed from the inside the once great nations of the UK, France, Canada, Australia, New Zealand.

The mainstream media, the education system, and science have been compromised by the global elite, paid off by eugenicist billionaires and megalomaniacs to become mouthpieces of the globalist agenda.

As the next generation of leaders prepare to hammer the final nail in the coffin, it’s time to make a stand before Schwab’s sick vision comes to fruition.

In a world where reality is often stranger than fiction, the machinations behind the global agenda can often seem like a mystery wrapped in an enigma.

One such intrigue revolves around Deagel.com, an obscure online entity known for its comprehensive data on military capabilities and harrowing depopulation forecasts.

In 2014, Deagel published predictions of massive population declines happening abruptly before the year 2025, mostly in Western countries.

Deagel was officially run by a shady figure known as Dr. Edwin A. Deagel Jr. He died in 2021, but as the clock counts down to 2025, understanding the truth about Deagel Jr has never been more important.

Why? Because real-world data on excess deaths in the West strongly suggest Deagel’s depopulation forecast was not just an estimation, but is a target that is on track to be hit thanks to the deadly effects of Covid-19 vaccinations and other globalist bioweapons.

Deagel.com’s infamous 2025 forecast was removed from their website sometime in 2020. However, thanks to the Wayback Machine / Internet Archive, we are able to view the original predictions.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that the UK would see its population decline by 77.1% by the year 2025.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that the United States would see its population decline by 68.5% by the year 2025.

While Germany was predicted to see its population decline by 65.1% by the year 2025.

While also predicting a huge decline among other Western countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

So who was Dr. Deagel and why did he forecast such extreme depopulation across the Western world?

Recent findings link Deagel directly to significant players of the global elite: The Central Intelligence Agency, The Pentagon, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum.

In 1976, Dr. Deagel moved to New York to take up a role as deputy director of the international relations program at the Rockefeller Foundation.

While in 1993, Deagle was nominated by President Bill Clinton to be Under Secretary of the Air Force.

The Rockefeller Foundation was set up in 1913 just a few months after the Rockefeller family helped set up the Federal Reserve banking system, which gave them unlimited funds while slowly crashing the US economy and enslaving future generations with debt.

The Rockefeller Foundation founded Big Pharma, outlawing natural medicine and poisoning the well of public health to this day. They outlawed one of America’s leading cash crops, hemp. And they ran eugenics programs which decided who should live and who should die.

The Rockefeller also created the United Nations and they still have control over NGOs doing the bidding of the globalist elite throughout the world.

Including the biggest and baddest of them all, the World Economic Forum in Davos fronted by a certain Klaus Schwab.

It just so happens that Schwab was recruited to the globalist cause by David Rockefeller himself.

Here he is talking about recruiting Kissinger who in turn recruited Schwab.

David Rockefeller Admits He Recruited Henry Kissinger…



Klaus Schwab Admits He Was Recruited By Henry Kissinger…



Klaus Schwab & The WEF Are Puppets of The Rockefeller Dynasty… pic.twitter.com/gTGITaXPpm — No jokes™💎 (@Gulag2030) August 15, 2024

But the intrigue deepens.

Declassified documents reveal Deagle’s communication with the CIA director Stansfield Turner, hinting at a cosy relationship with the CIA.

One document, dated 1977, intriguingly refers to an event described as “the most significant in the intelligence field since 1947.”

This strongly suggests that Deagel.com isn’t just the work of one man, but is in fact the work of the globalist elite consisting of the CIA, the Pentagon, the Rockefeller Foundation and the World Economic Forum.

Which makes Deagel’s apocalyptic depopulation forecasts all the more concerning for any number of reasons.

Let’s just consider the Pentagon and DoD connection.

The world first started to hear about a novel coronavirus in early January 2020, with reports of an alleged new pneumonia-like illness spreading across Wuhan, China.

However, the world did not actually know of Covid-19 until February 2020, because it was not until the 11th of that month that the World Health Organization officially named the novel coronavirus disease; Covid-19.

So with this being the official truth, why does US government data show that the U.S. Department of Defense awarded a contract on the 12th November 2019 to Labyrinth Global Health INC. for ‘COVID-19 Research’, at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was right when he said that the mRNA vaccines were a secret DoD bioweapon.

Notice how these rabbit holes always seem to lead to the same elites involved in the globalist crime syndicate?

