Top German Official Warns Spike Protein Is Replacing Sperm in Vaxxed Men

Sperm cells in men who have received the mRNA vaccine are being replaced by spike proteins, according to a top German medical examiner.

During a recent lecture, the late pathologist Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt detailed how after examining tissue samples from both young and old men who died following COVID vaccination, he discovered spike proteins had overtaken sperm producing organs and the sperm itself.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Sperm Is Replaced Completely By Spike Protein In “Vaccinated”



Dr. Arne Burkhardt shows a medical slideshow of two individuals that confirmed spike proteins replacing sperm entirely or almost entirely in the testes. pic.twitter.com/MwohO5ECpm — Red Walrus (@_RedWalrus_) April 10, 2023

Infowars.com reports: “Here you see the case where we show the testes,” Burkhardt said, pointing to a slide, “and you can see that in this 28-year-old man who had a healthy son and who died 140 days after injection, the spike protein is in the strongly expressed in the spermatogenic organ in the testes, and you can see there are almost no spermatozides in here, but it’s strongly expression of spike protein in the spermatoconic tissue.”

WOAH🚨



Professor Arne Burkhardt shows that they are finding spike proteins being produced all over the body after mRNA vaccination, including the testicles.



All the brown dots are spike proteins in the prostate. pic.twitter.com/HtwnGA2i07 — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 22, 2023

Dr. Burkhardt next described the same issue with the older patient, saying, “So also in the older person, this is an old man, and you can see here also a strong expression in the spermatogonia, there’s not one single spermatozoon in this, and a strong expression of the spike protein.”

The forensic pathologist went on to caution women against producing offspring with vaccinated males, saying, “If I were a woman in fertile age, I would not plan a motherhood from a person, from a man who has been vaccinated.”

The research coincides with other data showing female ovaries are also destroyed by the spike protein present in the mRNA shots, suggesting the jabs prompt a complete overhaul of the human reproduction system.

COVID Vaccine-Induced Infertility? Every Man and Woman Should Be Concerned@P_McCulloughMD: "[Spike protein] almost certainly is causing death and destruction of those precious ovarian cells."



"Those lower in range will be rendered infertile through each injection period." pic.twitter.com/mYHoMZoAOe — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 26, 2023

Dr. Burkhardt’s observations demonstrate how Covid vaccines are having a devastating impact on humanity and the reproduction of our species. At the very least, his discoveries warrant further investigation on the subject.