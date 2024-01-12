Top German Official Warns Spike Protein Is Replacing Sperm in Vaxxed Men

Fact checked
January 12, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 0
German official warns spike protein is replacing sperm in vaxxed men
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Sperm cells in men who have received the mRNA vaccine are being replaced by spike proteins, according to a top German medical examiner.

During a recent lecture, the late pathologist Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt detailed how after examining tissue samples from both young and old men who died following COVID vaccination, he discovered spike proteins had overtaken sperm producing organs and the sperm itself.

Infowars.com reports: “Here you see the case where we show the testes,” Burkhardt said, pointing to a slide, “and you can see that in this 28-year-old man who had a healthy son and who died 140 days after injection, the spike protein is in the strongly expressed in the spermatogenic organ in the testes, and you can see there are almost no spermatozides in here, but it’s strongly expression of spike protein in the spermatoconic tissue.”

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

Dr. Burkhardt next described the same issue with the older patient, saying, “So also in the older person, this is an old man, and you can see here also a strong expression in the spermatogonia, there’s not one single spermatozoon in this, and a strong expression of the spike protein.”

The forensic pathologist went on to caution women against producing offspring with vaccinated males, saying, “If I were a woman in fertile age, I would not plan a motherhood from a person, from a man who has been vaccinated.”

The research coincides with other data showing female ovaries are also destroyed by the spike protein present in the mRNA shots, suggesting the jabs prompt a complete overhaul of the human reproduction system.

Dr. Burkhardt’s observations demonstrate how Covid vaccines are having a devastating impact on humanity and the reproduction of our species. At the very least, his discoveries warrant further investigation on the subject.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.