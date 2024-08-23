RFK Jr Endorses Trump, Condemns ‘Democratic Party of War, Censorship, and Big Pharma’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ended his presidential campaign during a speech in Phoenix, Arizona, before announcing that he will now “throw my support to President Trump.”

Citing the reasons for his endorsement of Trump, Kennedy Jr said the causes “were free speech, war in Ukraine and the war on our children.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Kennedy Jr also explained why he chose to leave the Democratic Party last year despite his family ties to the party and a lifetime as a Democrat. As Kennedy Jr explained, he attended his first DNC at the age of six, however the modern Democratic Party has sold its soul.

“It had become the party of war, censorship, corruption, Big Pharma, big tech…and big money. When it abandoned democracy by cancelling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president, I left the party to run as an independent,” Kennedy Jr said.

Kennedy Jr. also accused Democrats of betraying the American values they once stood for during the era his father and uncle – Robert F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy – were active in politics.

“I attended my first Democratic convention at the age of six in 1960 and back then, the Democrats were the champions of the constitution of civil rights. The Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism and unjust wars. We were the party of labor,” he said.

“My father and my uncle thrived in a system…open debates with fair primaries, with a regularly scheduled debate with fair primaries and with a truly independent media, untainted by government propaganda and censorship. In a system of nonpartisan courts and election boards, everything would be different,” he added.

TRENDING: Insider: Alex Soros Has Secret ‘Back Door’ Access To 23K Voting Machines

However, the Democrat Party has now become the party of war, hate, and corruption, as Kennedy Jr explained.

“Who needs a policy when you have Trump to hate. In contrast, at the RNC convention, president Biden was mentioned only twice in four days… What most alarms me is how the Democratic party conducts its internal affairs, or runs its candidates, let alone…resort to censorship and media control, and weaponization of the federal agencies,” he added.

Kennedy Jr urged his supporters to vote for Trump, adding that his name will remain on the ballot in blue states where supporters can vote for him to show support without his presence being a spoiler.

“I want everyone to know that I am not terminating my campaign. I am simply suspending it and not not ending it,” RFK Jr said.

“My name will remain on the ballot in most states. If you live in a blue state, you can vote for me without harming or helping president Trump or vice president Harris,” he added.

“In about 10 battleground states where my presence would be a spoiler, I’m going to remove my name, and I’ve already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me.”