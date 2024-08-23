Study Finds 60% of Baby Food in US Grocery Stores Cause ‘Diabetes, Obesity and Certain Cancers’

Baby foods sold in supermarkets in the United States are contributing to the explosion in diabetes, obesity and cancer, with new research finding almost two-thirds of products are toxic for childhood health.

Researchers at the George Institute for Global Health analyzed 651 infant and toddler food products from 10 different grocery chains in the U.S. in 2023. The researchers then compared the nutritional information in these foods measured against childhood nutritional guidelines.

They discovered that nearly 60% of baby foods fail to meet basic nutritional standards, leaving infants who rely solely on these products at risk of malnutrition. Even more alarming, these baby products are believed to “pave the way for the development of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and certain cancers.”

Across all products, 70% failed to meet the necessary protein requirements, and 44% exceeded recommended sugar levels. Additionally, one in four products didn’t provide adequate calories, while one in five surpassed the recommended sodium limits.

“In this study, what they seem to be showing is that most of the processed baby foods that are sold in grocery stores contain very processed ingredients, high levels of salt, sugar and fat,” Dr. Ellie Erickson, a pediatrician at Duke University, told CBS Mornings.

OANN report: The most alarming products were those aimed at convenience, including snack foods and pouches.

“Snack and finger foods, such as fruit bars, cereal bars, and puffed snacks, made up nearly 20% of products available for purchase in 2023 yet had some of the lowest compliance rates across the WHO’s nutrition and promotional criteria,” the authors wrote in the study. “These foods contained low levels of protein and high levels of energy, sodium, and sugar and frequently contained added free sugars and sweeteners.”

Elizabeth Dunford, a researcher at The George Institute and adjunct assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, said in a news release that the popularity of processed convenience foods is very concerning.

“Early childhood is a crucial period of rapid growth and when taste preferences and dietary habits form, potentially paving the way for the development of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and some cancers later in life,” she said. “Time-poor parents are increasingly choosing convenience foods, unaware that many of these products lack key nutrients needed for their child’s development and tricked into believing they are healthier than they really are.”

The study did not share any specific brands, but Erickson stated that parents can switch back to baby food basics if they want to avoid some of these products.