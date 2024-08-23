Trump Vows To Compensate Veterans Terminated for Refusing COVID Jabs

Donald Trump has promised that if he gets reelected, he will apologize to, rehire and provide back pay for all of the military veterans who were terminated for refusing to get injected with mRNA jabs.

“We didn’t want a mandate,” Trump told a booing crowd. “The mandate you can’t, you just can’t do that.”

Naturalnews.com reports: Trump would continue in his speech to read the following statement to the crowd:

“I will rehire every patriot who was fired from the military with an apology and with back pay. They will get back pay and an apology from our government.”

BREAKING: President Trump is going to apologize, rehire, and provide back pay to vets that were terminated for refusing the mRNA poison COVID vaccines.⁦ Thank you ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩!! @VigilantFox⁩ ⁦@catsscareme2021⁩ ⁦@JDRucker⁩ pic.twitter.com/98j66IQQHc — Tom Renz (@RenzTom) August 21, 2024

Trump denies knowing about Project 2025

What many Americans have trouble with is the fact that Trump played a pivotal role in the fast-tracked creation and unleashing of deadly COVID injections under Operation Warp Speed.

Legislation was passed to protect Big Pharma from lawsuits over jab injuries and deaths, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was allowed to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) for the experimental drugs through lies and manipulation.

At the time, Trump and his people were telling the world that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) were helpful remedies for COVID. At the same time, though, Trump kept hawking the then-upcoming vaccines that he repeatedly boasted that “his” vaccines were created at hyper-speed with his help.

COVID jabs turned out to be wildly unpopular among Trump voters, so now Trump is saying that he will try to make things right for military veterans by giving them back what was taken from them during the “pandemic.”

“Now he needs to apologize for pushing them at all on anyone,” one person wrote on X about Trump.

“Let’s go one step further and force hospitals to do the same,” another person added about how everyone who punished others for not getting jabbed should be made to make things right.

In response to criticism from Tim Walz about his alleged Project 2025 plan for the nation, Trump told Fox & Friends in a recent interview that Walz is a “lightweight” who “shouldn’t be even having any access to possibly being president.”

“The guy, he’s been a terrible governor. They’ve had nothing but problems in their state. He has no capability. They call him coach. He’s a semi-coach. You coach some football for a little while. This guy is a lightweight and he shouldn’t have access.”

Trump continued in the interview to claim that he “has no idea” what Project 25 [sic] even is, and that his opposition is simply making it all up to try to make him look bad.

“They know I have nothing to do with it,” Trump said. “I had no idea what it was. A group of people got together, they drew up some conservative values, very conservative values, and in some cases perhaps they went over the line. Perhaps they didn’t. I have no idea what Project 25 [sic] is but they use it and they know it.”

As for the restitution that Trump spoke about for persecuted, unvaccinated military vets, someone on X added that airline pilots who were fired for refusing the shots deserve the exact same restitution under a Trump presidency.