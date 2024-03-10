Robert De Niro Worried That If Trump Wins “He’ll Come Looking for Me”

Actor Robert De Niro is starting to panic at the prospect of Donald Trump winning the Presidential election and is predicting that Trump will come looking for him.
De Niro voiced his concerns during an appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher .
Branding Trump a total monster, the actor claimed: “If he wins the election, you won’t be on the show anymore. He’ll come looking for me. There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine”.
Breitbart reports: De Niro said a Trump reelection in November would be a “nightmare.”
“We wanna live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in, or live in a nightmare? Vote for Trump and you’ll get the nightmare, vote for Biden and we’ll be back to normalcy,” he said during Friday’s show.
De Niro failed to mention President Joe Biden’s widespread unpopularity as a result of the numerous domestic and international calamities under the current administration.
Inflation has pushed consumer prices to record levels, making it difficult for families to pay for necessities, including food, energy, insurance, and rent.
Biden has also allowed more than seven million illegal aliens to flood the country. De Niro’s hometown of New York can no longer absorb the unprecedented influx of illegals, with Mayor Eric Adams (D) saying the city is “out of room, literally.”
