WEF Caught Paying Hollywood Writers To Push ‘Net Zero’ Agenda in Movies

Democrat activists in California are teaming up with WEF officials to control Hollywood scripts and promote the WEF’s ‘Net Zero’ propaganda through movies and television.

The climate activist group – “Good Energy” – is partnering with Hollywood writers to infuse the WEF’s Net Zero narratives into movie scripts. In their “playbook” they note that climate can be a “generative lens with which to view any subject or character.” The group orders Hollywood writers to make characters more relatable by making them show anger, depression and grief toward the “climate crisis.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Naturalnews.com reports: The activist group is propped up by billionaire foundations, including Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Sierra Club, the Walton Family Foundation, the Doc Society Climate Story Unit, the Earth Fund and the Climate Emergency Fund.

Climate activists pledge to infiltrate half of all new Hollywood films over the next three years

Good Energy promises to instill climate alarmism into all types of films. Their climate doom will be pushed in movies that have nothing to do with the topic. The group recently published their “Playbook for Screenwriting in the Age of Climate Change.” They claim that the playbook is “now the industry’s go-to guide to incorporating climate into any story line or genre.”

Good Energy has already announced a collaboration with Apple TV+ and Scott Z Burns on the series Extrapolations. The series will explore how the planet’s changing climate will affect family, work, faith and survival. The group is “dedicated” to transforming contemporary TV and film, ensuring that, over the next three years, 50% of new programs include climate change plot lines and characterization.

Good Energy posits a few options for filmmakers: “Let’s re-imagine what it looks like for a character to eat a plant-rich diet, attend a protest, or up-cycle vintage clothes. And if your story requires a yacht, why not make it solar powered.”

The climate doom propaganda doesn’t seem to be very effective in film, so far. During the 2021 COP 26 meeting in Glasgow, climate change hysteria was embedded in seven soap opera programs, including Coronation Street and Eastenders. The climate doom propaganda was inserted into existing story lines, and was not well received, as audiences shifted away from the dogma.

Climate billionaires get richer, using activist groups as pawns to manipulate the masses

The climate billionaires continue to use propaganda for their own gain, in a cycle of fear mongering and calls to action that exploit people’s emotions. Technically, these climate billionaires are validated and made richer when they use activist groups as pawns. In order to confuse, control and manipulate the masses, these billionaires use the loudest, most gullible, virtue-signaling types of people to prop up their narratives and promote collectivism. As these climate change narratives are instilled in the subconscious minds of impressionable youth, the cycle of climate hysteria continues. As the irrational movement grows, the global elite get more powerful and people around the world suffer under their expensive and restrictive policies.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is funding the hysteria through his nonprofit, Bloomberg Philanthropies. The nonprofit looks to manipulate politicians by brainwashing the masses into taking action, noting “that accurate and relatable storytelling about climate impacts and solutions can grow public support and motivate decision makers.” Climate Emergency Fund is funded by Aileen Getty, the one who bankrolls the Just Stop Oil protests, which sabotage critical energy infrastructure.

Good Energy and climate alarmists are part of a suicidal death cult that seeks “Net Zero” carbon. To get there, they desire a totalitarian approach and global governance. In the real world, carbon is the bedrock of biological systems and carbon dioxide is a miracle molecule of life that plants utilize during photosynthesis to give back oxygen. If these activists truly cared about the planet, they would focus on issues like pollution and getting heavy metals and endocrine disrupting chemicals out of the food and water supply.

However, these climate pawns are brainwashed and controlled, and can only spout hysterical narratives, while claiming to be of “the science.” Their dogma is apparent, and the rest of the world is catching on to the fact that these people are more invested in narrative control than they are in improving the world around them.