UK Govt Nudge Unit Working With Banks To Implement Secret Social Credit System

The UK Government’s nudge unit is working with woke banks to implement a secret social credit system disguised as a ‘carbon guilt trip tracker’.

A carbon impact platform is providing a service for mobile banking apps, like NatWest, which aim to inform and change behaviours.

They are working in partnership with Professor Susan Michie’s Behavioural Insight Team. Michie is a well known communist and her team is the very one responsible for the propaganda and lies which was published daily during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to manipulate people into giving up their freedoms and rights without a fight.

Expose news report: Cogo is a carbon footprint management product that helps individuals and businesses to measure, reduce and offset their impact on the climate. It has a powerful algorithm that can calculate the carbon emissions of all transactions on an account.

Coga’s mission statement is to “Support hundreds of millions of individuals and businesses across the world to be more conscious of the impact of their spending on people and the planet”.

Through their banking app products, businesses and consumers can track their individual carbon emissions.

Coga has partnered with leading banks to transition their customers into a low-carbon economy including: Natwest, RBS, Coutts, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, ING, Ulster Bank, TSB, Mastercard, Satander, The Cumberland, Kiwibank and OTP Bank.

Carbon footprint trackers are being embedded into these banking apps. For example, NatWestanalyses your monthly transactions and matches them to their industry categories (grocery, energy, transportation). Carbon footprints are then calculated by multiplying transaction amounts by emissions factors.

So, if you spend £15 on a dress at an average high-street retailer, that’s 16kg CO2. The same £15 spent on a dress from a charity shop could have a lower footprint of around 4kg CO2.

Now the UK’s Behavioural Insights Team, also known as The Nudge Unit, which was prolific during the covid pandemic by their application of psychological and behavioural programming warfare on the people of the UK, has partnered with Cogo to “explore how banks should approach their customers to be green.”

According to the Nudge unit, banks should use their “wealth of data” to provide “carbon feedback” on transactions, and introduce social credit-style rewards and incentives to encourage “sustainable behaviours.”

The goal is to nudge you towards a net zero future by using carbon impact prompts within app transactions to reflect the emissions generated by your transaction. These messages would be delivered at just the right moment, i.e., at the point of purchase.

These alerts are called carbon feedback.

This is about transitioning to a low-carbon economy where you own less, reuse more and eat insects. The idea is that you would be incentivised to do the right thing to save the planet.

For example, the BI team have suggested an exclusive bank card – The bank offers you a special green bank card if the carbon footprint of your transactions is below a certain threshold. This card would entitle you to perks and exclusive discounts in selected stores.

The classic carrot and the stick.