Female Middle School Students Who Protested Trans Opponent Banned From Future Events

Five West Virginia middle school girls who protested a trans athlete’s participation in a shot put competition, have been banned from participating in future sporting events.

During the event, instead of competing against the 13 year old biological male, the girls stepped up to the circle for their turn, then refused to throw the ball.

FIVE middle school female athletes in West Virginia refuse to throw shot put against male, Becky Pepper-Jackson.



This comes just 2 days after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the WV law that says you must compete in the category that matches your sex.





InfoWars reports: Now, five of the girls who protested against competing with biological males have been banned from participating in future sporting events by the Harrison County Board of Education.

West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a lawsuit against the county education board on behalf of the female students.

“I will do everything in my power to defend these brave young girls. This is just wrong. We must stand for what’s right and oppose these radical trans policies,” Morrisey said Monday.