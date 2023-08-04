Barack Obama Exposed As Architect Behind Trump Indictments: “We Must Take Drastic Action”

Barack Hussein Obama personally instructed Joe Biden to criminally indict President Donald Trump due to his rising popularity ahead of the 2024 election, according to reports.
Insiders told the Washington Post that, during a top secret White House meeting, Obama promised Biden he would do everything in his power to ensure Trump didn’t set foot in the White House ever again.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Shortly after the meeting, Trump was suddenly hit with politically motivated charges.
The insiders told the Post that Obama was obsessively concerned with how popular Trump still is.
Obama warned Biden that Trump would win the election unless something drastic was done to prevent him.
“Obama was visiting the White House for what Biden aides described as a regular catch-up between the two men who served in the White House together for eight years,” the Post reports.
“During their lunch, Obama made it clear his concerns were not about Biden’s political abilities, but rather a recognition of Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party, according to the people.”
Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Obama, declared:
“We place a huge emphasis on finding creative ways to reach new audiences, especially tools that can be directly tied to voter mobilization or volunteer activations.
“We are deliberate in picking our moments because our objective is to move the needle.”
“President Biden is grateful for his unwavering support, and looks forward to once again campaigning side-by-side with President Obama to win in 2024 and finish the job for the American people,” TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, told reporters.
According to The Washington Post:
Obama, who remains highly popular among Democrats, is his party’s most sought-after surrogate, although his exact role in the 2024 cycle has not yet been determined.
Obama aides say the former president is likely to reprise his playbook from recent elections.
In 2020 and 2022, Obama held large rallies in swing states, hosted fundraisers for Biden and other Democratic candidates, and cut ads in some of the most competitive congressional races.
He also appeared in nontraditional settings aimed at connecting with young voters, such as ESPN’s Manningcast during “Monday Night Football,” collaborations with TikTok influencers, and an interview during the NBA Finals.
…Obama is slated to ramp up his political activity in the coming months, starting with a fundraiser later in August in Martha’s Vineyard to benefit the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.
That group, launched by Eric Holder, who was attorney general under Obama, aims to combat Republicans’ success in drawing legislative and congressional districts.
Obama is expected to begin fundraising for Biden in the fall, a person familiar with the plans said.