Pfizer Unveils New Cardiovascular Drugs To Treat ‘Sudden’ Spike in Heart Problems

Big Pharma giant Pfizer is set to rake in billions in profits on new cardiovascular drugs to treat the ‘sudden’ spike in heart problems around the globe.

Pfizer has announced it is expanding into medications for heart inflammation by gaining dominant control of the cardiovascular drugs market.

The company recently purchased Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion.

Arena Pharma is a market leader in drugs to treat immuno-inflammatory diseases which are usually caused by vaccine injuries.

Aamir Malik, Pfizer’s chief business innovation officer, boasted about the purchase in a statement about the acquisition.

“We believe this transaction represents the best next step for both patients and shareholders,” Malik proudly stated.

Slaynews.com reports: The move is great news for Pfizer’s shareholders as investors will cash in on the vascular clotting cases that have been soaring in the past couple of years.

Conveniently, immuno-inflammatory diseases are side effects of Pfizer’s Covid jabs.

The company can capitalize on the treatment of those compounded health issues created in the vascular systems of millions of people around the world.

A medication called Etrasimod, which treats inflammatory conditions, is at the epicenter of Pfizer’s acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals.

A side effect of Pfizer’s Covid shot is spike protein syndrome, which causes chronic inflammation.

Another of the company’s products is called Temanogrel, a drug used for treating microvascular obstruction.

Microvascular obstruction is one of the main issues caused by the Pfizer shots as it causes myocarditis.

Cases of myocarditis, a potentially fatal inflammation of the heart muscle, have soared all across the world since the rollout of the mRNA Covid shots.

Myocarditis is listed by the CDC as a known side effect of the jabs.

Again, it’s the epitome of the problem-reaction-solution business model.

Temanogrel, also known as APD791, is used for the treatment of arterial thrombosis.

Like Covid shots, Temanogrel also received FDA fast-track approval back in 2020, meaning they basically skipped clinical trials and went straight to market.

In March 2023, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), published the known adverse events that follow the administration of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, as documented by clinical trials.

Included in the results, published under the National Library of Medicine and National Center for Biotechnology Information, is a systematic review of “cardiovascular complication, thrombosis, and thrombocytopenia.”

Reports have flooded the system revealing cardiovascular complications arising after the first or second dose of mRNA injections.

The cardiovascular complications listed include: “pericarditis/myopericarditis, myocarditis, hypotension, hypertension, arrhythmia, cardiogenic shock, stroke, myocardial infarction/STEMI, intracranial hemorrhage, thrombosis (deep vein thrombosis, cerebral venous thrombosis, arterial or venous thrombotic events, portal vein thrombosis, coronary thrombosis, microvascular small bowel thrombosis), and pulmonary embolism.”

Arterial thrombosis is the formation of blood clots or “thrombus” inside an artery that restricts or blocks the flow of blood.

It can result in acute coronary syndrome or stroke, like what we see all over the news with athletes, military members, and celebrities who received the shots and then suffered cardiac arrests or even “died suddenly.”

After acquiring Arena Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer will likely rake in billions of dollars selling treatments for cardiovascular treatments as heart-related deaths continue to skyrocket.

Arena’s senior vice president, Chris Cabell MD, issued a statement noting that the company will be able to corner the market:

“With approximately 10 million DHF patient hospital visits expected in the U.S. by 2025 and few viable treatment options, we believe that APD418 has the potential to make a significant impact for these patients.”

The company is predicting at least 10 million new patients will be suffering from cardiovascular obstructions.

According to the acquisition terms, Arena Pharma was valued at $100 in cash per share.

Following the merger, Arena is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pfizer.