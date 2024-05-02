State Rep Says Non Citizens Receiving Voter Registration Forms in South Carolina

Non-citizens in South Carolina are apparently receiving voter registration forms despite being ineligible to vote.

On Tuesday South Carolina Rep. Adam Morgan (R-District 20) explained that a non citizen “refugee” sent him one of the voter registration forms she had received from the Social Security Office.

InfoWars reports: “Is the Federal Gov giving voter registration forms to non-citizens? Yes, at least in SC. A refugee sent us this form that was given to her in a packet at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg,” Morgan wrote on X.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

🚨Is the Federal Gov giving voter registration forms to non-citizens?



Yes, at least in SC. A refugee sent us this form that was given to her in a packet at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg. She asked “Why are they giving these to non-citizens?”



EXACTLY. pic.twitter.com/5IDYhlIzrv — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) April 29, 2024

“She asked, ‘Why are they giving these to non-citizens?’ EXACTLY,” he added.

“But the story gets worse,” he continued. “Her relative mailed the forms back and criticized the office for distributing them to people they knew were non-citizens.”

“A few weeks later the refugees received more voter registration forms in the mail. None of this is by accident,” he claimed.

But the story gets worse. Her relative mailed the forms back and criticized the office for distributing them to people they knew were non-citizens.



A few weeks later the refugees received more voter registration forms in the mail.



None of this is by accident. — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) April 29, 2024

After contacting the relevant agencies over the matter, Morgan determined the voter registration forms were distributed to non-citizens by the state government, specifically the S.C. Medicaid Office.

“We are set to pass a bill prohibiting non-citizens from voting in S.C. elections! Stop this nonsense in your state!” Morgan added.