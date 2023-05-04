Fully Vaccinated Actor Jamie Foxx Says He Nearly Died Weeks After Massive Stroke

Fully vaccinated actor Jamie Foxx has admitted that he nearly died in hospital after being admitted for a stroke and blood clots.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” the Hollywood star wrote on Instagram Wednesday, adding, “Feeling blessed!”

Infowars.com reports: The post marks Foxx’s first public comments since his hospitalization in April.

Foxx was hospitalized suddenly for a “serious medical complication” back on April 11 while filming a Netflix movie in Atlanta.

A source claimed last month Foxx required resuscitation.

“Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention. It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive!” the source reportedly told Radar Online.

“He’s very lucky he got the treatment he did,” the source added. “Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors say can cause clots in the brain, leading to a stroke. Doctors believe this was a long time coming, and really, if they hadn’t acted fast, Jamie might well have been a goner.”

The actor’s condition appeared to be improving last month with reports claiming he was “awake and alert,” but requests for prayers from friends and family over the weekend renewed concerns over his condition.

Jamie Foxx reportedly “Awake & Alert” & steadily improving at Georgia hospital pic.twitter.com/CO6c8CjWwE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 22, 2023

Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized As Friends Urge, 'Pray for Jamie' https://t.co/LEcbvGbwJ9 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 3, 2023

Foxx’s condition has been the subject of much speculation on social media, with suspicions swirling he was possibly injured by the experimental Covid jab, which is known to cause blood clots.

Praying for you @iamjamiefoxx Hoping you held strong the whole time—-you know what I am talking about. #courageousdiscourse pic.twitter.com/Mwd1Q9wjnz — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ (@P_McCulloughMD) April 16, 2023

Independent journalist and researcher Erin Elizabeth reported Foxx, despite posing for a photo with anti-Covid vaccine cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, was indeed “fully vaccinated” as it’s a requirement for actors.

Hi Mary. He was fully vaccinated. It was required for him to be onset at his job not only LA, where I used to report on him for years, but also Atlanta down here in the southeast where he was doing a film with Cameron Diaz when he had the stroke. — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) May 3, 2023

Another online rumor questions the timing of Foxx’s hospitalization claiming he was set to testify in a money laundering case involving donations from China to the Obama presidential campaign.

Jamie Foxx is reportedly still in serious condition from an undisclosed health issue after being hospitalized for 3 weeks now



No word on what caused his condition



Vaccine?



He was also set to be a witness just recently in a case of money laundering involving China and Obama pic.twitter.com/dcjeqFCisE — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) May 3, 2023

It's been reported that Jamie Foxx had a stroke



He was also set to be a witness in the Leonardo DiCaprio case against the rapper Pras, who was an informant and apparently laundered millions in stolen CCP cash to Obama in 2012



The same year DiCaprio and Foxx starred in Django pic.twitter.com/ke8X7njqUr — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) April 26, 2023

The timing of the Jamie Foxx stroke is very interesting. With him being a witness in this case which could implicate Obama for taking CCP money, makes you wonder if he did indeed suffered a stroke



What's really going on behind the scenes? pic.twitter.com/bXfgy1ZWHf — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) April 26, 2023

Hopefully Foxx’s condition improves and he comes clean with the details behind his mystery illness.