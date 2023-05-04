Fully Vaccinated Actor Jamie Foxx Says He Nearly Died Weeks After Massive Stroke

Fully vaccinated actor Jamie Foxx has admitted that he nearly died in hospital after being admitted for a stroke and blood clots.
“Appreciate all the love!!!” the Hollywood star wrote on Instagram Wednesday, adding, “Feeling blessed!”
Infowars.com reports: The post marks Foxx’s first public comments since his hospitalization in April.
Foxx was hospitalized suddenly for a “serious medical complication” back on April 11 while filming a Netflix movie in Atlanta.
A source claimed last month Foxx required resuscitation.
“Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention. It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive!” the source reportedly told Radar Online.
“He’s very lucky he got the treatment he did,” the source added. “Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors say can cause clots in the brain, leading to a stroke. Doctors believe this was a long time coming, and really, if they hadn’t acted fast, Jamie might well have been a goner.”
The actor’s condition appeared to be improving last month with reports claiming he was “awake and alert,” but requests for prayers from friends and family over the weekend renewed concerns over his condition.
Foxx’s condition has been the subject of much speculation on social media, with suspicions swirling he was possibly injured by the experimental Covid jab, which is known to cause blood clots.
Independent journalist and researcher Erin Elizabeth reported Foxx, despite posing for a photo with anti-Covid vaccine cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, was indeed “fully vaccinated” as it’s a requirement for actors.
Another online rumor questions the timing of Foxx’s hospitalization claiming he was set to testify in a money laundering case involving donations from China to the Obama presidential campaign.
Hopefully Foxx’s condition improves and he comes clean with the details behind his mystery illness.