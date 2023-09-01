Trump Issues Statement On Covid Restrictions: “WE WILL NOT COMPLY”

Former President Donald Trump has released a defiant video statement, vehemently opposing attempts to reinstate covid restrictions, including lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates.

Responding to the growing efforts to reinstate Covid restrictions, Trump declared that this time “WE WILL NOT COMPLY!”

TGP reports: Trump’s comments come amidst increased concerns over new variants of COVID-19 in an attempt to manipulate the upcoming 2024 presidential election.



In the video posted on Truth Social, Trump argued that the “left-wing lunatics” are employing scare tactics again about new COVID-19 variants to set the stage for renewed restrictions.



He said that the real motive behind this is to influence the upcoming 2024 election through what he describes as an attempt to “restart the COVID hysteria.”



Below is the transcript:

The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fear-mongering about the new variants that are coming.

Gee whiz, you know what else is coming? An election. They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal dropboxes, more mail-in ballots, and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election. Does that sound familiar?

These are bad people. These are sick people we’re dealing with. But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words, WE WILL NOT COMPLY, so don’t even think about it.

We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates.

They rigged the 2020 election, and now they’re trying to do the same thing all over again. By rigging the most important election in the history of our country, the 2024 election, even if it means trying to bring back COVID. But they will fail because we will not let it happen.

When I’m back in the White House, I will use every available authority to cut federal funding to any school, college, airline, or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate.

Trump’s comments come after Infowars reported that the Biden regime is preparing to reinstate full COVID-19 lockdowns, beginning with masking mandates for TSA and airport employees reportedly as early as mid-September.

A high-level TSA official reached out to Infowars, detailing a meeting where TSA managers were informed of new memorandums and policies that would reimplement mask-wearing.

These policies will reinstate the mask mandate for TSA and airport employees starting in mid-September.

According to the TSA official, further details on how the policy will escalate will be provided in the coming week.

The official added that by mid-October, mask-wearing will be mandated for pilots, flight staff, passengers, and all airport patrons.

Following this disclosure from the TSA official, Infowars reached out to a trusted Border Patrol source, also in a managerial position.

This source corroborated the directives, confirming that similar measures were being planned for Border Patrol personnel.

“They were told it was not a matter of “if” but “when” official Covid numbers will go back up and they expect by mid-October a return to forced-masking policies that the Biden administration previously only reluctantly ended after massive pressure,” Infowars reported.

During his show, Alex Jones warned that by December, a return to full COVID lockdown will be implemented.