Sean Penn Says Covid Was a ‘Mandatory Rehearsal For Things To Come’

Covid lockdowns were a “mandatory rehearsal for things to come,” according to Hollywood actor and far-left activist Sean Penn.

Appearing live on CNN, Penn described the lockdowns and other draconian Covid measures endured by society as a “silver lining” because it prepared the masses for unnamed “things to come.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Sean Penn calls Covid a “mandatory rehearsal for things to come.”



Someone has given him the plans.



The Covid lockdowns are a “rehearsal” for future climate lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/JEoNhd13QC — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) September 1, 2023

Vaccine hardliner Penn has previously declared that forced Covid vaccines should be mandatory for everybody in society, because unvaccinated people, in his opinion, are “going around pointing a gun in everyone’s face.”

TRENDING: Bill Gates: People Who Resist ‘mRNA Tsunami’ Will Be Excluded From Society

Actor and activist Sean Penn says he believes Covid-19 vaccinations should be mandatory.



“You can't go around pointing a gun in somebody's face, which is what it is when people are unvaccinated,” he tells @smerconish. https://t.co/oKYltfCANn pic.twitter.com/4tfNWdobnh — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2021

Penn also told unvaccinated people they weren’t welcome at screenings of his movie Gaslit.

“I have to say that I hope — I’d ask — that as much as I want people all to go to the theater, I really only want people who are vaccinated and safe to themselves and each other to go,” he said.