Virologist Says There’s NO SARS-CoV-2, NO Covid-19 & NO Monkeypox

There Is No SARS-CoV-2, there is NO COVID-19, and there are NO variants according to virologist Dr. Poornima Wagh.

She also says there is certainly NO monkeypox which is essentailly a side effect of the covid jabs.

Dr. Wagh, a doctorates in virology and immunology with a 20-year career as a laboratory researcher and scientist, describes how her lab tried to properly isolate SARS-CoV-2 after receiving an order from the CDC

In the interview, she describes the methods used by virologists and their futile efforts to isolate viruses using scientific methods.

The whole experiment was repeated several times…

Dr. Poornima Wagh: “They found the same things we did.

They didn’t find SARS Cov 2, they didn’t find the genome, they didn’t find anything. Nothing was found.

We called Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, to show him the findings.

He said ‘I don’t care what you find, just call it SARS-Cov-2’

We asked the CDC to send us a sample of the isolated virus. They said they didn’t have them, stopped responding to our calls, but then the FBI raided our lab…”

In the video below Dr. Lee Merritt talks at length with Poornima Wagh

Poornima, who has been involved in more than one virology investigation seeking to find the cause of various diseases, discloses information about what goes on in the labs she worked in.

Her experiences in these labs and the methods that are used is very revealing.