WEF’s Jacinda Ardern To Preside Over DNC Convention

WEF executive and former New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern has been invited to preside over the Democratic National Convention this week.

A spokesperson for the former Prime Minister confirmed her attendance on behalf of the World Economic Forum.

Infowars.com reports: Ardern will take part in a side event at the convention. Details of this event have not been provided.

Ardern stepped down suddenly as Prime Minister in January 2023, to great surprise.

She was responsible for implementing some of the harshest measures anywhere in the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She became the smiling, loving face of a new kind of medical tyranny.

During the pandemic, Ardern said that protests against the COVID lockdowns “cannot be tolerated,” and happily acknowledged, in an interview with the UK’s Independent newspaper, that there were now “two different classes of people”—vaccinated and unvaccinated—with only the former having full rights as citizens.

She also went viral across the world when she told New Zealanders that the government would be “your single source of truth.”

"We will continue to be your single source of truth… Everything else you see—a grain of salt."



— Jacinda Ardern, speaking in March 2020.



— Jacinda Ardern, speaking in March 2020.

In a speech at the UN in 2022, she declared “misinformation” a “weapon of war.” She said it posed a “threat” to humankind and that world leaders must do something about it to “bring [the world] to order.”

‘The weapons may be different but the goals of those who perpetuate them is often the same… [to] reduce the ability of others to defend themselves,” she said, likening words to guns and bombs.

Since resigning, Ardern has worked as a trustee of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize and a special envoy for the Christchurch Call, which aims to combat online extremism. She has accepted various university positions, including a fellowship at the Harvard Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, where she will study online extremism.