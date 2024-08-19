Video: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Chromosomes ‘Has Zero Bearing’ on Biological Sex

August 19, 2024
Neil deGrasse Tyson says Chromosomes don't determine biological sex.
TV scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson has declared that DNA “has zero bearing” on determining whether a person is male or female.

In the video below, deGrasse Tyson claims that every day anyone can decide “today I feel like I am female or male.”

Modernity.news reports: Presumably they can just change their mind back again the next day?

Tyson is not a biologist, he’s a physicist, still shouldn’t he know better?

He’s a scientist, yet he is essentially saying that anything can just be the way you feel like it being at any given moment.

Any credibility he had left is gone.

It’s sound bite ‘science’.

Imagine trading a lifetime of integrity for a thumbs up from the alphabet brigade.

Say what you want but don’t claim it’s science.

The moment objective truth is inverted, we’re moving backwards.

