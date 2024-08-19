Video: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Chromosomes ‘Has Zero Bearing’ on Biological Sex

TV scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson has declared that DNA “has zero bearing” on determining whether a person is male or female.

In the video below, deGrasse Tyson claims that every day anyone can decide “today I feel like I am female or male.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Neil deGrasse Tyson takes pride in “communicating science”. Here he explains that XX/XY chromosomes don't determine if you are male or female, and instead, each day you can wake up and decide that “today I feel like I am female or male” 🤯



This is the state of science today 🤡 pic.twitter.com/qui5sBtFPe — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 15, 2024

Modernity.news reports: Presumably they can just change their mind back again the next day?

Neil deGrasse Tyson leans to the mental and emotional aspect of sexuality while ignoring the physical.



It's not how you feel!



It's what you are! — Alexander Glumac (@SmokedGeezer) August 15, 2024

Tyson is not a biologist, he’s a physicist, still shouldn’t he know better?

In his defense, he is the dumbest physicist on the planet. — Tiger Cat (@BackTo_1970) August 15, 2024

Sure, DNA doesn't matter. I'm going to wake up tomorrow and decide I'm 7 foot tall. Or maybe I'll decide to be Asian. 🤦‍♂️ It's seriously pathetic that people who really know better play this game. — Austin (@FireBeardViking) August 15, 2024

He’s a scientist, yet he is essentially saying that anything can just be the way you feel like it being at any given moment.

Next, he’ll tell us the stars only exist if we believe in them. Welcome to the new age of "feelings over facts"! 🌌🤡 — Danny Lucas (@realDannyLucas_) August 15, 2024

Any credibility he had left is gone.

He’s sold out every bit of scientific integrity a man in his position should have. — la scapigliata (@lascapigliata8) August 16, 2024

It’s sound bite ‘science’.

That's the kind of "science" you get from a pop star scientist. — 🇺🇸Brett🇺🇸 (@PatrioTrumpet) August 16, 2024

Imagine trading a lifetime of integrity for a thumbs up from the alphabet brigade.

Your periodic reminder that just because someone is on television as an "expert" in one area that does not mean they're an expert in that area, other areas or even smart. For example: Bill Nye is not a scientist and never has been, he's an actor. https://t.co/zJUBjZXY84 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 16, 2024

@neiltyson what the hell? This is not based in Science but a religion, an ideology. What is wrong with you? Instead of pandering to people and spreading false information you should've stayed quiet. https://t.co/BcqutHX77c — KayR (@Kellyring) August 15, 2024

Say what you want but don’t claim it’s science.

No, xx and xy determine male and female. However if society (or some in it) wish to create new definitions and ideas they are free to do so. Others are free not to adopt them. It’s no better to force tyranny on a majority than to force tyranny on a minority. https://t.co/nIx6ERf4ZM — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) August 16, 2024

"Why can't you just shut up and trust the SCIENCE?!?!?"



Gee, I wonder… https://t.co/FCp4VNM1W3 — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) August 16, 2024

The moment objective truth is inverted, we’re moving backwards.