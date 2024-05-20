Hillary Clinton’s Feminist Musical ‘Suffs’ Featuring ‘Non-Binary’ Actors Humiliated at Box Office

Hillary Clinton’s feminist Broadway musical “Suffs” is bombing at the box office despite receiving a barrage of free advertising and rave reviews from the mainstream media.

The three-hour plus musical is about the rise of the suffragette movement and features women and non-binary actors.

I had a colonoscopy once, and they let me watch it on TV. It was more entertaining than “Suffs.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Suff’s description reads:

“It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.”

Hillary Clinton — a producer on the new Broadway musical "Suffs" — says it couldn't have come at a better time. The buzzy show explores the American suffrage movement. pic.twitter.com/mtCbkPMkFB — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 19, 2024

Hillary Clinton — a producer on the new Broadway musical "Suffs" — says it couldn't have come at a better time. The buzzy show explores the American suffrage movement. pic.twitter.com/mtCbkPMkFB — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 19, 2024

According to data from The Broadway League, the musical played to 81 percent capacity last week, and dipped to 78 percent capacity the week before

The figures show that the production is facing trouble, as it should still draw capacity crowds during Broadway’s peak season.

To put those numbers into perspective, the new Broadway musical Lempicka just posted a closing notice after playing to 83 percent.

To call “Suffs” dead in the water is an insult to water.

Hillary Clinton is one of the main producers of Suffs and has politicized the musical from the outset.

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton releases feminist-themed Broadway musical ‘Suffs’



It is somehow actually worse than everyone expected pic.twitter.com/NYlrPA0uip — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 10, 2024

Breitbart reported:

The former first lady and two-time presidential candidate attended the show’s opening last month and has promoted the show in several TV interviews, including stops at NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and CBS Sunday Morning.

Clinton used Suffs as part of a recent Broadway-themed fundraiser for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. She and Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted the April 3 fundraiser in New York, which featured a performance from the Suffs cast.

Among the other producers of Suffs is Vice President Kamala Harris’ extreme leftist niece, Meena Harris.