Iran’s President and Foreign Secretary Die In Helicopter Crash

Iranian President brahim Raisi has died in a helicopter crash alongside foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Last night it was reported that a helicopter carrying the 63 year old Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the Foreign Secretary Hossein Amirabdollahia was forced to make a “hard landing” and went missing in a mountainous area close to the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.

The area was at the time shrouded in fog, which hampered rescue efforts.

The Independent reports: Rescuers found the helicopter that was carrying the Iranian president, as well as the country’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other senior officials, after it crashed in a mountainous northwest region of Iran.

Minutes after the Red Crescent Society announced its team had reached the site of the crash, state TV reported that there were “no signs of life” and an official said the helicopter had been “completely burned”.

The state-run Mehr news agency then announced that the president and foreign minister had been “martyred”.

Earlier, officials said the aircraft appeared to have undergone a “rough landing” near Jolfa, the Iranian city on the border of Azerbaijani exclave Nakhchivan, around 600km northwest of the Iranian capital Tehran.