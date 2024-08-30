BUSTED: Israel Orchestrated Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s Arrest

The Israeli government orchestrated the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov due to the publication of one million government documents that proved Israel was hijacking the U.S. election.

Leaked files by DDoSecret, a now-banned Telegram group, exposed how the Israeli government had infiltrated Congress in order to further their own interests in America while destroying the U.S. from the inside. Just days after the leak, Durov was apprehended and now faces trumped-up charges that could land him in prison for 20 years.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Naturalnews.com reports: According to Gab.com CEO Andrew Torba, the hacked documents reveal that the Israeli government sought legal counsel on how to avoid having to comply with registering under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), a law that requires foreign-backed lobbying campaigns to make themselves known with disclosure.

Israel apparently does not want the American public to readily know that it practically controls Washington from Tel Aviv, so officials in the Israeli government proposed the creation of a new American “nonprofit” that would allow Israel to continue its foreign lobbying agenda while evading the law.

“Durov is notorious for his defense of user privacy and is known to deny government requests for access to user data,” Torba notes. “One has to wonder if these two events are connected.”

Telegram and Gab fighting in the trenches

Torba says he can relate to Durov since he himself was advised by lawyers to avoid traveling outside the United States to avoid possibly facing his own arrest. Gab, after all, has been in the deep state’s crosshairs just like Telegram is.

Gab has never worked with a single foreign government whenever one petitions for user data, usually under the guise of fighting “hate speech.” Because of this, Torba’s company is on the hook for criminal penalties in some areas of the world.

“For example I have large fines over my head in Germany for refusing to abide by their censorship and data requests,” Torba writes. “These requests are always tyrannical and ridiculous. For example a few months ago we received a data request for a user who called one of their politicians fat.”

Like Durov, Torba is committed to free speech even though it puts him at risk. The following is a list of Gab’s “many battle scars that we were only able to overcome by the grace of God,” Torba writes:

– A bogus witch hunt investigation from (the then) Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro

– Bomb threats at Torba’s parents’ home that prompted a visit from the FBI and the shutdown of a local elementary school

– Being smeared and lied about relentlessly by the international press with hundreds of published articles

– Gab’s Wikipedia page getting taken over by communist Antifa administrators who still “camp” on the page to this very day

– Getting banned from half a dozen banks

– Getting banned from both App Stores (Apple, Android)

– Getting banned from dozens of payment processors

– Getting placed on the MATCH list, a payment processor blacklist

– Getting extorted by mentally ill “trans” hackers

– Getting banned from multiple cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase and Gemini

– Having his family and children threatened endlessly and doxxed

– Being targeted by multinational activist organizations and foreign operatives like the ADL and SPLC

– Getting harassed by multiple foreign governments

– Getting bullied by Congress and the J6 Select Committee

Despite all this, Gab still stands, boasting around 50 million unique visitors monthly. The same is true of Telegram, the popularity of which continues to soar the more the deep state amps up its crusade against free speech.