Mayor of Aurora, Colorado Says Biden Regime Behind Venezuelan Invasion

Mayor Mike Coffman of Aurora, Colorado, revealed to Fox News this week that the Biden regime are behind the armed Venezuelan invasion by gangs who have taken over entire complexes in his city.

Infowars.com reports: Shocking videos going viral on social media show large groups of armed Venezuelans invading entire apartment complexes and using them as headquarters for robbing stores, kidnapping and human trafficking.

Coffman explained he’s investigating where the Venezuelans came from and who paid for the operation, suggesting it could have been the Biden administration.

“I’m trying to walk it back and do the, and do the investigation as to how there’s a concentration of Venezuelans, in these, these three buildings,” he said. “Somebody put them there and somebody funded it, whether it’s federal government or not, we’re trying to find out who, these gangs apparently, or attracted to where there’s a concentration of, of, Venezuelan migrants. And so, they’ve, in fact, have kind of pushed out the property management through intimidation and then, collected the rents.”

Property managers at multiple apartment complexes have reportedly been scared off by the armed gangs.

Coffman pointed out the root of the issue is mass illegal immigration into America under the Biden-Harris regime, saying, “[This is] not our problem, federal problem or issue. They need to resolve it. Not us. But somehow we got sucked into this.”

“I think we’re a victim of a failed policy at the southern border because, what you have, I, Venezuelan, does not according to to my law enforcement, Venezuela does not cooperate with the United States in sharing criminal histories. You had a third of the country leave,” the mayor added.

The terrifying takeover seen in Aurora will only spread to other cities if Democrats remain in power, and any U.S. citizens who dare fight back would surely be punished as the state will always defend its new protected class.