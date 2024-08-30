Insider: Trump To ‘Shatter UN Into a Thousand Pieces’ and Arrest COVID Plandemic Criminals

The Trump team is determined to shatter the United Nations into a thousand pieces and arrest globalist criminals in agencies including the World Heath Organization who are understood to be key players in the COVID plandemic.

The global elite have been abusing their positions of self-appointed power for decades, openly waging war on the West and attempting to bring the United States to its knees.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

But insiders are sounding the alarm: the global elite know their New World Order is hanging by a thread. These are desperate times for the globalists, and they are not going down without a fight.

We’ve already seen the lengths they’ll go to—an inside job assassination attempt, and new pandemics being stirred up. But make no mistake, this is just the beginning. Things are about to get very crazy, very fast.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel on Rumble if you haven’t already, join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible team.

In a groundbreaking development, the Trump transition team are preparing to authorize officials to arrest elite globalist figures allegedly involved in the perpetration of the COVID plandemic and other crimes against humanity.

The globalist United Nations and its corrupt agencies are being targeted as the head of the snake, with a Trump transition team member warning that an election win in November represents a mandate to stop funding the United Nations and go after the corrupt leadership.

In a shot across the bow at globalist overlords including Gates, Tedros and Schwab, the Trump team member said, “everything changes after November.”:

UN globalists understand the prospect of a Trump presidency means their days are numbered and they are running scared, pulling out all stops to stop Trump from returning to the White House and finishing the job he started.

According to insiders, the virus fanatics at the WHO have put all their eggs in the basket marked “pandemic” and they are desperate to lock down the electorate before the November election to keep Trump from claiming victory.

In a damning revelation, an undercover video released by Louder with Crowder’s MugClub Undercover unit has exposed the UN’s deep-rooted fears of a second term for former President Donald Trump.

The undercover video features Jorge Paoletti, an associate legal officer in the treaty section of the UN’s Office of Legal Affairs.

He openly admitted that the UN is “terrified” of another Trump administration and that Trump’s America First policies directly clash with their globalist agenda.

In public the UN is at pains to deny it is a world government, but behind closed doors they have no qualms admitting that is exactly what they are.

What are the goals of this global government? Destroying nation states, eroding sovereignty and turning the people of the world into so-called “global citizens” loyal to no nation.

But there ambitions don’t end there. The globalists are now planning to unleash an army on the United States to ensure compliance.

The globalists have been working behind the scenes to usher in a New World Order for decades and they are determined to see the project through to its final phase.

As Glenn Beck says, this is your last chance to avoid living in their dystopian future of forced vaccinations, brutal restrictions, mandatory vaccinations, and authoritarian madness.

The globalists admit they are determined to erode sovereignty and size the means of production.

But their ambitions do not end there. The globalists are also making plans for a military to bully sovereign nations into following their orders.

According to the insider, the US is by far the largest funder of the UN, but nobody at the UN is doing any work. They are just taking the money and running.

The footage also sheds light on strategies that the UN globalists are preparing to use to counter Trump’s policies when he is re-elected.

Paoletti suggested that legal maneuvers through the Organization of American States could be employed to challenge Trump if he refuses to bend the knee to the globalists.

These are critical times and here at TPV we are determined to expose the elite and hold them to account before its too late. Join us in our mission to wake up the masses by subscribing to the channel on Rumble and joining the People’s Voice Locals community to join our amazing team. I hope to see you there.

Watch: