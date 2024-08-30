Official Data Exposes 335% Death Surge Among Vaxxed Kids Following mRNA Rollout

Excess deaths among children in Europe skyrocketed by 335% in the year after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted emergency use authorization for Covid vaccines for children in 2021, compared to the same time frame before the shots were rolled out.

The EMA extended the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on 28 May 2021, first to children aged 12 to 15 and later, in November, to the age group of 5 to 11.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

In the weeks following the authorization, Europe witnessed an unprecedented rise in excess deaths among children, an upward trend that continues to this day.

European children enjoy some of the highest standards of living and healthcare in the world. Excess deaths among children in Europe have not been recorded since the Second World War.

However, between week 21 of 2021 and week 52 of 2021, there was an alarming tally of 310 excess deaths among 0 to 14-year-old children. The numbers should have sent shock waves around the world.

However, European governments and the mainstream media colluded to suppress the shocking data and cover up the deaths of the children in case the news damaged the success of the ongoing vaccine roll out.

The contrast with the same time frame before the Covid jab roll out could not be any more obvious, as the period between week 1 and week 21 of 2021 saw 515 fewer childhood deaths than expected.

The mainstream media and fact checkers continue to claim that it’s just a coincidence.

However, the surge in excess deaths aligns perfectly with the EMA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 and cannot be merely dismissed as yet another coincidence.

TRENDING: Official NASA Documents Confirm Plans for ‘Mass Extinction Event’ in 2025

The disturbing trend continued through 2022, with a total of 1,639 excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 across the 26 European countries, exposing a grim reality that cannot be dismissed.

Disturbingly, the number of child excess deaths continues to surge. There has been another huge increase in 2024 with 442 excess deaths recorded among children across Europe as of week 34 of 2024.

The somber statistics reveal an unprecedented 335% (or 42-fold) surge in excess deaths since the EMA extended emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

The contrast with the previous period is stark.

Between week 44 of 2018 and week 21 of 2021, there were 735 fewer deaths than expected among children aged 0 to 14.

Administering the vaccine to children, who were not at risk of harm from the alleged Covid-19 virus, seems perplexing considering it was obvious that children were not dying of Covid in 2020, the year the pandemic allegedly started.

As the above graph reveals, there were 873 fewer deaths recorded among children aged 0 to 14 across Europe in 2020, from the onset of the alleged pandemic to the year’s end.