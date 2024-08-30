Mainstream Scientists Finally Admit Good Nutrition Can Cure Dementia

Dementia can be prevented and cured by eating the right nutrition, numerous new studies have found.

“There is extensive evidence supporting a relationship between diet and cognitive functions,” one of the studies said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

That study went on to list several nutrients that were found via an 'intensive search' of PubMed, Web of Science, and Cochrane CENTRAL databases for prior research.

“The findings of this systematic review suggest that supplementation of B Complex vitamins, especially folic acid, may have a positive effect on delaying and preventing the risk of cognitive decline. Ascorbic acid and a high dose of vitamin E, when given separately, also showed positive effects on cognitive performance, but there is not sufficient evidence to support their use. The results of vitamin D supplementation trials are not conclusive in assessing the potential benefits that vitamin D might have on cognition,” the study said in the ‘Conclusion’ section.

While dementia is a serious degenerative disorder, it’s not always the cause of cognitive decline.

An article by Zoey Sky in Natural News detailed how artificial flavors, food colors, sweeteners, inflammation, infection, mold, Lyme disease, mercury and other metals, prescription medications and hormonal imbalances all may cause cognitive inabilities.

Another study documented how the food choices of one’s diet can affect nutrition which in turn can affect the brain’s performance or lack thereof.

“Consuming a balanced, nutritious diet is important for maintaining health, especially as individuals age. Several studies suggest that consuming a diet rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components such as those found in fruits, nuts, vegetables, and fish may reduce age-related cognitive decline and the risk of developing various neurodegenerative diseases,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

Another study documented how a lack of certain nutrients can result in dementia.

“Concurrent nutrient deficiencies are associated with the risk of dementia. The potential of optimizing nutritional status to lower dementia risk warrants further study,” the study said in the ‘Discussion’ section.

One study looked at the nerve growth factor potential of Hericium erinaceus (lion’s mane mushrooms).

“Nerve growth factor (NGF) has potent biological activities, such as preventing neuronal death and promoting neurite outgrowth, and is essential to maintain and organize neurons functionally. It is assumed that functional deficiency of NGF is related to Alzheimer’s disease and plays a part in the etiology of the disease process,” the study said. “Hericenones (compounds in the Hericium erinaceus) exhibited stimulating activity for the biosynthesis of NGF in vitro.”

An article by George Citroner in The Epoch Times chronicled how three vitamins, B, D and Omega-3 can reduce dementia risk.

An article by Emily Henderson, B.Sc. in News Medical documented how people with higher levels of vitamin D in the brain have better cognitive function. Vitamin D is the cheapest vitamin to procure, as it can be generated in the body from sunlight.

A study found that Omega-3 fatty acids can increase cognitive function.

“Consumption of omega-3 improved learning, memory ability, cognitive well-being, and blood flow in the brain. Omega-3 therapies are beneficial, well-tolerated, and very low-risk,” the study said in the ‘Conclusions’ section.

Another study analyzed PubMed, EMBASE, Cochrane Library, and Web of Science databases and found that vitamin B is effective in slowing cognitive decline.

“This meta-analysis suggests that B vitamin supplementation is associated with slowing of cognitive decline, especially in populations who received early intervention and intervention of long duration; the study also indicates that higher intake of dietary folate, but not B12 or B6, is associated with a reduced risk of incident dementia in non-dementia aged population,” the study said in the ‘Conclusions’ section.