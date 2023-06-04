Cambridge University Claims Anglo-Saxons Never Existed

In an effort to fight ‘nationalism’, Cambridge University is teaching its students that the Anglo-Saxons did not exist as a distinct ethnic group.

The University says it aims to ‘dismantle the myths’ around British and English identities as it seeks to make its teaching more ‘anti-racist’ according to a report by the Telegraph.

Erasing the English?

The Department of Anglo-Saxon, Norse and Celtic (ASNC) at England’s Cambridge University is actually attempting to dismantle the very ideas inherent in the title of its own department, claiming that the Anglo-Saxon ethnic group is a racist concoction, which is – apparently- meant to stoke British nationalism.

Breitbart reports: The woke academics claimed that the purpose of its anti-English stance is to make its history lessons “more anti-racist”, the department said according to the broadsheet, adding: “One concern has been to address recent concerns over use of the term ‘Anglo-Saxon’ and its perceived connection to ethnic/racial English identity.”

“In general, ASNC teaching seeks to dismantle the basis of myths of nationalism… by showing students just how constructed and contingent these identities are and always have been,” they continued.

Apparently unsatisfied with dispelling the supposed “myth” of the Anglo-Saxon people, the university department went on to claim that there was never a “coherent” ethnic identity for the peoples in England, Ireland, Scotland, or Wales.

According to the paper, one Cambridge lecturer claimed that the term “Anglo-Saxon” has been wrapped up in “indigenous race politics”.

It comes amid a wider movement in academia to link the historical group of Germanic Angles, Jutes, and Saxon peoples who arrived after the end of Roman controlled Britain and the conquest of the Normans with alleged racism, which many claim has been fostered in America.

The attempt to brand the term as toxic has succeeded to such an extent that the International Society of Anglo-Saxonists decided in 2019 to change its name to the International Society for the Study of Early Medieval England due to “the problematic connotations that are widely associated with the terms ‘Anglo-Saxon’.”

The name change came shortly after the resignation of Canadian academic Dr Mary Rambaran-Olm from the organisation, who later claimed that the study of Anglo-Saxon history is fraught with “inherent whiteness” and that the “Anglo-Saxon myth perpetuates a false idea of what it means to be ‘native’ to Britain.”

Cambridge’s claims about the history of England have sparked a heated backlash in Britain, with political commentator Paul Embery writing: “Just imagine a university saying the same thing about, say, Aboriginal Australians, Maoris or Native Americans.”

Former UKIP politician turned host of the Lotus Eaters Podcast, Carl Benjamin said: “We aren’t having it, you smarmy pseudo intellectual subversives. We, the English, exist. We have existed for a thousand years, and that isn’t going to change now. No discussion. No dialectic. We are the English and we live in England. Simple as.”