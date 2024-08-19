Candace Owens: Modern-Day Israel, Founded By Rothschild, Is a ‘Haven For Pedophiles’

Modern-day Israel has emerged as a “haven for pedophiles” according to Candace Owens who detailed the “forbidden” history of the “Rothschild-founded” state during a controversial broadcast on X.

During the broadcast, titled “The Truth About Zionism,” Owens also suggested that Jews were involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and expressed concerns about the consequences of criticizing Israel.

Owens said: “Do you think it’s normal that basically, every person that speaks about Israel has to say a statement that ‘you know I don’t want to get killed’?”

Candace Owens broke the internet by claiming that Zionists are not the original Jews but are actually demon worshipers.



She goes on to say that modern-day Israel, founded by the Rothschilds, has become a safe haven for pedophiles.



Many people, mostly conservatives, are now… pic.twitter.com/itORYu9evh — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 18, 2024

She also referenced the assassination of JFK, stating, “They shot JFK in an open car, he was a sitting president, so my security doesn’t matter, if they want me they’re gonna get me.”

Owens further claimed that such concerns are not “normal” and are uniquely tied to Israel, which she asserted has significant influence over the United States.

Addressing claims of antisemitism, Owens provided a brief history lesson, attacking those who criticize her for failing to learn the truth about the Holocaust beyond the “short version” taught in school classrooms.

“Catholics and Christians were going missing on Passover, then they would find bodies across Europe and they were able to trace them back to Jews. Blood libel!” said Owens.

“But these weren’t Jews, OK? They were Frankists. And so just like Leo Frank killed Mary Phagan on Passover back in 1913 or 1914, I can’t remember the exact date, he did it during Passover for a reason, this Frankist cult which is masquerading behind Jews still participates in this crap to this day.

“Why would you want as a small nation that is the size of New Jersey, why would you want the pedophiles to flee there? Hmm… Unless the nation of Israel may have been established by some Frankists.”

Despite backlash and “ad hominem attacks” from the mainstream media, including criticism from Fox News contributor Sarah Carter, Owens highlighted the 1.6 million views her broadcast received, stating that more “forbidden” conversations are planned.

1.6m views. Truly incredible. Our conversation seems to have ripped a hole through the universe and reduced the establishment to ad hominem attacks.

Thank you to the thousands of people who have signed up to support my work on locals! Many more “forbidden” convos to come.… https://t.co/H6pw7bqOj8 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 19, 2024

Lord Jacob Rothschild admitted that his family were “crucial” in the creation of Israel, in a Times of Israel interview.

In 2018, Rothschild said in the interview that his ancestors “helped pave the way for the creation of Israel,” forcing the British government to sign the Balfour Declaration in 1917.

The Rothschilds are commonly believed to have engineered WWI and waited until 1917 when Britain showed signs of trouble. The Zionist family then promised the British Government that they could convince the US to enter the war and ensure Britain’s victory over Germany on the basis that the British government handed control of Palestine to the Zionists.

Thus the Balfour Declaration was created, which is an official letter from the British Government Foreign Secretary James Balfour to Baron Rothschild.

It states that:

“His Majesty’s government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object.”