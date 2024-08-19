Cattle Ranchers and Dairy Farmers Push Back, Reject WHO’s ‘Bird Flu’ Testing Demands

Cattle ranchers and dairy farmers across the US are quietly defying the WHO’s pandemic protocols, barring inspectors from their farms and refusing to test their animals for bird flu.

The last time we reviewed the situation with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as “bird flu,” ten poultry workers in Colorado had developed symptoms, primarily pink eye.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Infected cattle continue to exhibit only the mildest symptoms, and there is currently no evidence that humans can contract the disease except through direct contact with the body fluids of infected animals.

This state of affairs has not stopped the World Health Organization (WHO) from ordering stringent testing protocols across the US, including regular inspections and tests of livestock and flocks for the virus.

Reuters spoke with more than a dozen researchers, veterinarians, farmers, and livestock industry groups to understand whether the bird-flu spread in dairy cattle is being accurately tracked.

State animal and human health experts in three states who work closely with veterinarians and farmers said the government tally is likely an under-count because farmers are fearful of the economic hardship brought by a positive test, including being restricted from selling their milk or cattle for weeks.

According to officials, the virus has the potential to reduce milk production in cattle. The US, the world’s second-largest cheese producer after Europe, is the only country with known infections in cows.

“While we have nine official positives, there are many, many, many more farms that are impacted or infected that are just not testing,” said Joe Armstrong, a veterinarian and cattle expert at the University of Minnesota, who has spoken with farmers across the state.

TRENDING: Doctors Killed in Plane Crash Had Found Cure For ‘Man-Made’ Turbo Cancer

Legal Insurrection reports: It must also be noted, Americans have stopped racing to get covid tests whenever they have cold-like symptoms. Public health officials are now resorting to sampling sewage to gauge how many people have covid.

Despite the complete lockdown of society, in some places for over two years, in the attempt to end covid, there appears to be a lot of covid in many places.

With U.S. citizens and municipalities now a less reliable source of data, experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have turned to the sewers to monitor the presence of infectious disease in our wastewater.

Sewage appears to be the go-to source for samples now. Wastewater in this country is also being tested for monkeypox and was detected in a sample from San Francisco.

The mpox virus has been detected in San Francisco’s wastewater, after the disease was declared a “public health emergency of international concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WastewaterSCAN Dashboard, a public health tool used to monitor infectious diseases within communities, shows that mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was detected in southeast San Francisco on July 26, August 11 and August 12. It is important to note that it is not clear whether these detections come from human sources.

Humans have an immune system for a reason. Perhaps it is time to embrace the idea that there is no way to 100% vaccinate people or animals to completely prevent all illness at all times.

We also need to put a check on global officials, who are busy expanding pandemic watchlists with an eye to expanding their power and influence.