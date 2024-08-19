Klaus Schwab Says ‘Era of Shock Events’ Is Coming Ahead of 2024 Election

Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) just warned an “era of shock events” is coming ahead of the 2024 US election as the global elite prepare to unleash chaos in society.

In a dystopian article, the WEF warns that citizens heading to the polls in November should be expecting “destabilizing events” including a “cyber pandemic – which is intentional,” the emergence of a “new global extremist group,” and fast-tracked climate change disasters including a sudden sea-level rise that will submerge an island nation.

The globalist elite are desperate for elections in 2024 to go their way as they continue attempting to evade prosecution for crimes against humanity perpetrated in the post-pandemic era. In this context it is no surprise the WEF is warning us to “Look for global risks to be further exacerbated by unexpected, destabilizing shock events.”

What are the global elite planning? Perhaps the most concerning line in the article is in reference to intentional cybersecurity attacks. Given Klaus Schwab’s longstanding interest in unleashing a “devastating cyber attack” on the world, this warning should not be taken lightly.

Referencing the Crowdstrike global cybersecurity outage in July, the WEF said “Imagine if a bad actor did this – on purpose and on an even grander scale?”

The WEF also claimed that we are living in an “opportunistic time” for a “global extremist group” to emerge and wreak havoc around the world without suffering many consequences.

Meanwhile, it sounds like the “climate crisis” will be leveraged by the global elite to further their agenda. According to the WEF:

“In the meantime certain island nations (who emit only 0.3% of global emissions) will keep fighting their cause, whether it is through international law or new climate funds. “But, if these islands do succumb to climate change, sinking a lot faster than we expect, how will climate activists and world leaders react?”

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and Digital ID payment systems are also on the agenda, according to Schwab and the WEF who warn this will result in the Global South moving away from trading in the US dollar, even attempting a new blockchain payment system.