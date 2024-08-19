Whistleblower: Bill Gates Inserting HIV in Monkeypox Vaccine

Bill Gates is planning to cause a monkeypox pandemic by releasing a lab-created version of the bioweapon and then releasing a vaccine for the virus that is even deadlier than the disease.

A whistleblower from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has already warned the world that Gates is seeding the monkeypox virus in major cities via chemtrails.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Now the whistleblower is warning that the Mpox plandemic is only phase one of the master plan.

Phase two involves the vaccines which are currently in development and contain HIV antigens, the proteins produced by the HIV that trigger an immune response in the body and lead to full-blown AIDS.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel on Rumble if you haven’t already, join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible team.

Last year, Bill Gates issued a thinly veiled threat to the world, outlining how a “bioterrorist” could take smallpox to 10 airports and hold the world to ransom.

The globalist billionaire should have been taken at his word.

According to whistleblowers from within the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates is planning to unleash a new strain of monkeypox on the world along with an Mpox vaccine that contains HIV antigens as part of his depopulation agenda:

Disturbingly, evidence of the whistleblower’s claims are already playing out before our eyes.

Poxvirus vaccines funded by Gates and ready for global distribution have been exposed containing HIV antigens.

HIV antigens are components of the HIV virus that play a crucial role in the virus’s ability to infect cells and evade the immune system, eventually progressing to become AIDS, the advanced stage of HIV infection, where the immune system becomes severely compromised.

Is it really a good idea to include HIV antigens in the Mpox vaccine?

Why aren’t the regulators and government agencies stepping in to end this madness?

Rather than protecting the world from genocidal billionaires, US government labs are working on creating more dangerous and infectious hybrid strains of monkeypox.

This bold and dangerous endeavor aims to splice together genes from the dominant monkeypox clade, which usually causes only a rash and flu-like symptoms, with a more lethal strain known for inflicting severe disease.

The goal? To unlock the genetic secrets that make monkeypox so deadly, all in the name of advancing treatments and vaccines for humans.

As it turns out, Congress knows that Anthony Fauci and Gates have been working on this plan for years. Fauci was busted hiding plans to create a mutant monkeypox virus that could start a pandemic.

So why hasn’t Fauci been prosecuted already? And why are Congress allowing it these sick plans to continue?

Evidence continues pouring in from every angle to prove that something isn’t right and the elite are poisoning us with vaccines and chemtrails.

Farmers across the US are reporting aluminum levels in their soil up to ten times higher than levels they recorded last year, which is exactly what chemtrails whistleblowers have been warning will happen.

For those who still refuse to believe their government would allow something like this to happen to them, it’s worth brushing up on your history.

No, not the history taught in government approved textbooks in government approved classrooms.

I’m talking about real history, the kind that the elite are desperate to stop the masses from learning about.

We also have joint US-Canada military documents proving these programs are currently active.

As it turns out, we have real, documented evidence the US government has been spraying large population centers with viruses and bacteria for decades.

We have also known for decades what the government are putting in the chemtrails thanks to brave military whistleblowers.

Chemtrails are loaded with barium and aluminium, which explains why farmers are shocked at the levels they are finding in their soil, as well as viruses and bacteria.

History is littered with examples of government and Big Pharma colluding to destroy the health of the general population.

During the First World War the troops on the ground said that more soldiers were killed by vaccines than shot by enemy bullets.

The truth is the Spanish flu was caused by vaccines and Big Pharma used the media and complicit governments to cover it up.

Some things don’t change.

These are critical times and here at TPV we are determined to expose the elite and hold them to account before its too late. Join us in our mission to wake up the masses by subscribing to the Rumble channel and joining the People’s Voice Locals community to join our amazing team. I hope to see you there

Watch: