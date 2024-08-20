COVID Jabs Irreparably Damage Heart, Brain, Blood, Immune and Reproductive System – Study

A new study published Friday has concluded that Covid mRNA jabs cause irreparable damage to the heart, brain, blood, immune and reproductive systems of recipients.

“This leads us to consider how and why so many published papers and authorities have claimed that myocarditis shows a stronger association with SARS-CoV-2 infection than with the COVID-19 modmRNA injections. This single claim is patently false, and yet it has been used to justify ongoing injections despite myocarditis being recognized as a signal by the CDC and other authorities,” the study declared in the ‘Discussion’ section.

BREAKING PUBLICATION–COVID-19 Vaccines Cause far More Myocarditis than Infection, Overall Risks Greatly Outweigh Theoretical Benefits



Reiterates Global Moratorium on Mass Vaccination Campaign



This manuscript evaluated all of the published data and has completely overturned a… pic.twitter.com/jm4WjmrpuG — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH® (@P_McCulloughMD) August 19, 2024

Infowars.com reports: Importantly, the researchers defined what is colloquially referred to as ‘mRNA vaccines’ as (more accurately) ‘modified mRNA gene therapies’.

“The COVID-19 modified mRNA (modmRNA) lipid nanoparticle-based ‘vaccines’ are not classical antigen-based vaccines but instead prodrugs informed by gene therapy technology,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the study authors, discussed the research on his Substack.

“This manuscript evaluated all of the published data and has completely overturned a false narrative held by government agencies and the American College of Cardiology who erroneously assert that SARS-CoV-2 infection poses a greater risk of heart damage than vaccination. Mead et al importantly conclude the vaccines cause actual adjudicated and oftentimes fatal myocarditis while the infection remains a theoretical risk without adjudicated, autopsy proven cases,” McCullough said Monday.

Besides cardiovascular illness, the study goes in-depth with many more ill health effects stemming from the Covid shots.

“We then categorize the principal adverse events associated with the modmRNA products with a brief systems-based synopsis of each of the six domains of potential harms: (1) cardiovascular, (2) neurological, (3) hematologic; (4) immunological, (5) oncological, and (6) reproductive,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

The researchers revealed that heart disorders from the shots were 37 times greater than from the infection.

“…the estimated 2.2% myocarditis risk in adolescent teens following the COVID-19 mRNA injection is approximately 37 times the risk associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection (0.06%) in that same age group (Mansanguan et al., 2022; Singer et al., 2022). Given these estimates, the ongoing recommendation to administer modmRNA injections to this age group seems unconscionable in the extreme,” the study said in the ‘Adverse Events #1’ section. “Underscoring the gravity of the modified mRNA-myocarditis connection, Rose et al. (2024) recently reported that the incidence of myocarditis cases in VAERS following the COVID-19 rollouts in 2021 was 223 times higher than the combined average of all vaccines over the preceding three decades. This equated to a staggering 2500% surge in reported cases compared to pre-2021 levels.”

Regarding brain disorders, the researchers discussed how the shots cause diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and prion-like protein mis-folds.

“Neurological conditions and complications associated with the modmRNA injections have often been described as “rare” and typically mild, as well as of short-duration and self-limiting,” the study said in the ‘Adverse Events #2’ section. “With ongoing worldwide distribution of the injectables, however, many more case reports have accumulated, and post-injection adverse events can no longer be considered “rare”. These events include cases of encephalitis, other encephalopathies, meningitis, myelitis, autoimmune nervous system disorders, cerebrovascular events, facial palsy, and many other neuropathies (Tondo et al., 2022).”

The researchers also revealed that the viral vector-based injections from J&J and AstraZeneca were more likely to cause blood disorders than the mRNA-based injection, yet both can have that effect.

“After the rollouts, there were reports of increased blood coagulation and blood clotting disorders among recipients of the COVID-19 gene-based injections, though such effects were more commonly associated with the adenovirus vector products from Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (Ostrowski et al., 2021). (These adenoviral vector products use recombinant, non-replicative adenoviruses that serve as carriers for the DNA strand that codes for the spike protein.),” the study said in the ‘Adverse Events #3’ section. “In head-to-head comparisons with the modmRNA products, the adenovirus vector products were found to trigger a more consistently substantial rise in several inflammatory and platelet activation markers, along with higher post-injection thrombin generation (Ostrowski et al., 2021).”

The researchers found that the shots erase the immune system.

“It seems abundantly clear that the modmRNA injections may unmask autoimmune diseases (many of which have a long latency) in predisposed patients. Individual comorbidities, concurrent infections, and genetic factors can further exacerbate many of the immunopathological processes linked with the modmRNA injections. Repeated ongoing boosters are likely to perpetuate the various forms of immune dysfunction, which is why studies that only focus on the effects of a single dose often give way to misleading conclusions,” the study said in the ‘Adverse Events #4’ section. “As we will show, some aspects of modmRNA-induced immune dysfunction (e.g., antibody class-switching) can engender both autoimmunity and reduced protection against infectious disease. Multiple immunologic processes are often working in tandem. For example, the modmRNA injections may cause innate immune suppression by significantly impairing type I interferon signaling while also disrupting the regulatory control of protein synthesis and cancer surveillance (Seneff et al., 2022).”

Pregnancy and reproductive issues were also addressed along with the risk of altering the human genome in future generations of those which don’t experience infertility or stillbirths.

“The specific adverse events with elevated PRRs included menstrual abnormalities, miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformations, fetal cystic hygroma, fetal cardiac disorders, fetal arrhythmia, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal vascular mal-perfusion, fetal growth abnormalities, abnormal fetal surveillance, fetal placental thrombosis, low amniotic fluid, and fetal death/stillbirth,” the study said in the ‘Adverse Events #5’ section. “All associated p-values were well below 0.05, indicating high statistical significance even after adjusting for multiple testing.”

The researchers also discussed how once the shots were rolled out, cancer rates skyrocketed.

“Although no excess mortality occurred in 2020, the two subsequent years showed a surge in excess cancer-related mortality and all-cause mortality, the latter showing a 2.1% increase in 2021, and a stunning 9.6% increase in 2022. In the first year of the injection program (2021), excess deaths were observed for specific cancer types; for example, excess breast cancer mortality increased by 4.3% while excess prostate cancer mortality rose by 5.3%,” the study said in the ‘Adverse Events #5’ section. “However, the biggest elevations in age-adjusted mortality rates occurred in 2022, after most of the population had received their 3rd dose (Gibo et al., 2024). In that year, large excess mortality increases were observed for leukemias (8%) and cancers of the ovaries (9.7%), prostate (5.9%), oral cavity (5.5%), and pancreas (2%), and liver (2%).”

Regarding the shot’s cancer triggers, the researchers discussed the inclusion of SV40 cancer virus in the injections.

“A surprising and potentially alarming discovery in samples of the Pfizer modmRNA product was the presence of the Simian virus 40 (SV40) promoter; this was notably absent from the Moderna product samples (Speicher et al., 2023). In October 2023, the regulatory agency Health Canada confirmed the presence of this genetic sequence in modmRNA samples (Horwood, 2023). SV40, an oncogenic DNA virus originally isolated in 1960 from contaminated polio vaccines, induces lymphomas, brain tumors, and other malignancies in laboratory animals (Vilchez & Butel, 2004),” the study said in the ‘Residual DNA Fragments Containing SV40 Sequence’ section.

