White House Monkeypox Coordinator Announces Two mRNA Vaccines Ready for Global Distribution

Two vaccines are ready for mass production and global distribution if the bird flu virus jumps to humans, according to Demetre Daskalakis, the Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Daskalakis, who is also the White House monkeypox response coordinator, said during a briefing that two new mRNA vaccines are ready for deployment against bird flu and studies “suggest that the vaccines will offer good cross-protection against cattle outbreak viruses”.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Health officials also said during the briefing that the Biden administration is prepared for the possibility of human-to-human transmission of the bird flu.

Yahoo report: The Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary for preparedness, Dawn O’Connell, told NBC News that there are hundreds of thousands of prefilled vaccine syringes ready to ship in the event of a transmission event.

“We’ve been investing in a library of antigens to move out as quickly as possible should we begin to see a highly transmissible flu strain circulate,” she said.

🇺🇸 This is the Biden’s White House Mpox Response Deputy Coordinator😳



⚠️THIS IS NOT SATIRE⚠️



His name is Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, M. He was chosen in 2022 by the Biden Admin. to help lead the U.S. response to the monkeypox outbreak, working alongside Robert Fenton



Dr.… pic.twitter.com/TFNrNkyl9E — The News You Dont See (@Crazynews4real) August 17, 2024

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently monitoring more than 100 people — primarily individuals who work with farm animals — for signs of possible infection.

Ms O’Connell said that if the vaccines are needed, individuals would likely need to take two doses for adequate protection.

TRENDING: Japan Declares State of Emergency After ‘Nanobots’ Found in 96 Million Citizens

The number of doses that would ship in such a scenario will be determined by the severity of a hypothetical outbreak, officials said.

Both vaccines, including a third MRNA vaccine that is in development, would need approval from the US Food and Drug Administration before they could be distributed.