Vice Journalist, Who Said Pizzagate Was ‘Fake News’, Imprisoned for Child Rape

A Vice journalist, who believed Pizzagate was a harmful ‘conspiracy theory‘, has been sentenced to prison for attempting to rape multiple children.

Efrem Zelony-Mindell, a former VICE reporter, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for distributing sickening child rape videos and photographs.

Zelony-Mindell, who describes himself as a “non-binary queer” artist, was arrested last December after engaging in conversations with undercover FBI agents on his desire to violently rape children.

“In the conversations, ZELONY-MINDELL repeatedly expressed in graphic and unambiguous terms their desire to engage in sexual activity with minor children and sent the undercover agents numerous images and videos containing child pornography,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York said in a press release.

In conversations with one of the undercover agents who was posing as the father of a nine-year-old boy, ZELONY-MINDELL made clear that they wanted to engage in sexual activity with the purported child. ZELONY-MINDELL and the undercover agent discussed a plan to meet for the purpose of ZELONY-MINDELL engaging in sexual activity with the child. When told by the undercover agent that the child would be “knocked out a little bit” on sleep medication during the planned sexual activity, ZELONY-MINDELL agreed to have sex with the drugged child. ZELONY-MINDELL and the undercover agent agreed to meet on December 16, 2022, in lower Manhattan with the understanding that they would return to the undercover agent’s apartment afterward, and ZELONY-MINDELL would then engage in sexual activity with the child. ZELONY-MINDELL arrived at the scheduled time and location and was arrested. Subsequently, law enforcement identified thousands of images and videos containing child pornography on the defendant’s phones and computers.

100percentfedup.com reports: In addition to the prison term, ZELONY-MINDELL, 36, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

A renowned "non-binary queer" artist and former VICE contributor has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison after arranging to rape a 9-year-old boy.



The Department of Justice referred to Efrem Zelony-Mindell using "they/them" pronouns in court.https://t.co/v98nmf0vE9 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) November 28, 2023

