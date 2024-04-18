NPR Whistleblower Forced Out After Admitting Outlet Spreads Far-Left Propaganda

NPR veteran reporter Uri Berliner has been forced out of the company following his exposure of the outlet’s extreme left-wing bias.

In a brutally honest essay, Berliner expressed concerns that in the wake of former President Trump’s election and the 2020 BLM riots, NPR was increasingly driven by extremist far-left ideology.

Thenationalpulse.com reports: In a resignation letter to NPR CEO Katherine Maher, Berliner stated, “I cannot work in a newsroom where I am disparaged by a new CEO whose divisive views confirm the very problems at NPR I cite in my Free Press essay.” Despite his criticism, Berliner emphasized that he does not support defunding NPR, and wishes for the institution to regain its footing and continue important journalistic work.

Berliner’s essay, published in the Free Press, was titled “I’ve Been at NPR for 25 Years. Here’s How We Lost America’s Trust” and describes how he feels the outlet veered off its course. He criticizes the excessive focus on race and identity in the newsroom, the mandatory disclosure of interviewee’s race, gender, and ethnicity, and the compulsory participation in unconscious bias training sessions.

Berliner’s essay documented how the organization refused to cover the Hunter Biden ‘laptop from hell’ story and unquestioningly parroted government talking points about the COVID-19 crisis, refusing to investigate the lab leak theory of the disease’s origins.

Maher — who has a history of making racist, anti-white posts on social media — replied to Berliner’s criticism, underscoring journalism’s duty to ask hard questions, but asserting that questioning the integrity of personnel based on their identity was offensive.