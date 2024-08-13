Global Cancer Deaths In Men Predicted To Surge By 93 Per Cent By 2050

Cancer deaths in men are predicted to surge by a massive 93 per cent by 2050 according to a global study.

Experts warn that cancer in men is set to rapidly rise globally in the coming decades according to a study using data from 185 nations.

An estimated 19 million cancer cases are predicted to be diagnosed in 2050 if current trends continue. That is almost double those that were recorded in 2022.

The Mail Online reports: Cancer deaths are predicted to soar even higher, going from 5million in 2022 to over 10million by 2050, a rise of 93 per cent.

While older men are predicted to account for the majority of fatalities in a pattern linked to ageing population, experts also predicted a concerning spike in young men being killed by the disease in the years to come.

Scientists, led by The University of Queensland in Australia, said men face both higher rates of cancer and deaths from the disease, and warned if the reasons why aren’t addressed the problem will only get worse.

By cancer type non-melanoma skin cancer is predicted to have the biggest global case rise, with diagnoses increasing by almost 122 per cent to over a million cases globally.

Mesothelioma, a cancer of in the lining of the lungs most famously linked to asbestos exposure and bladder cancer are also predicted to see increases of over 100 per cent in men.

For deaths, prostate cancer is predicted to account for the biggest growth with global fatalities from the disease by 136 per cent to almost one million 2050.

Similar explosive growth is also predicted for bladder cancer deaths as well as those from non-melanoma skin cancer.

However, lung cancer will still account for the greatest total death toll in the decades to come with over 2million deaths globally by 2050, up almost 95 per cent on today’s figures.

While cancer deaths were predicted to increase by a large amount among men aged 65 and over, rising by over 124 per cent in 2050, younger men also faced a worrying increase in the disease.

Experts calculated the number of cancer deaths among younger men, aged 15-to-64, are set to increase by almost 40 per cent to almost 3million deaths in 2050.

Experts have previously raised the alarm about a mysterious ‘epidemic’ in cancer cases among the under 50s.

Figures for Europe and the Americas were far from the global total this however, with only a respective near 2 per cent increase and 32 per cent increase in cancers in young men.

Publishing their findings in the journal Cancer the authors said men around the world face a higher rates of cancer and cancer-deaths than women due to various factors.