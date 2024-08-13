Israeli Singer Urges Netanyahu To ‘Start The Last War’

Israeli singer and composer Ofer Levi has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to start the “last world war” in order to summon, what he believes, is the Messiah.

In a video intended for and “especially dedicated to” Netanyahu, Levi says:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

“If you have an atomic bomb, start with Yemen, Iran, and Turkey—it is an order from the Torah”

He lables these countries as the “haters of Israel” comparing them to “Amalek.”

According to Judaism, God ordered the Israelites to slay every man, woman, child, and livestock belonging to the tribe of Amalek.