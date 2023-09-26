Trump Vows To Shut Down MSNBC & NBC for Committing Treason Against America

President Trump has promised that if he is elected in 2024 he will launch a criminal investigation into MSNBC and NBC News for committing acts of treason against America.

“They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its ‘Country Threatening Treason,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Trump warned that the networks have relentlessly pushed the Russia Collusion hoax, describing it as a “big campaign contribution” to the Democrats.

“Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party,” he said.

Labeling far-left mainstream media a “true threat to Democracy” and “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” Trump added “I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage.”

Summit.news reports: MSNBC continues to prove Trump’s point with batshit crazy segments such as this:

.@SteveSchmidtSES on Trump saying he needs “six months to a year” to reform the federal govt: “This is a racist code whistle to every white supremacist in the country because it’s how long it took Adolf Hitler to take Weimar Germany to a complete and total dictatorship.” pic.twitter.com/PGQPzH5eT8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 26, 2023

As we noted yesterday, Trump has opened up a near ten point lead over Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll.

The numbers were so alarming to the outlets that they both attempted to rubbish their own survey.

Meanwhile, during a rally Monday, Trump hit out at Biden’s disastrous border crisis, noting that the thousands of illegal immigrants coming into the country all seem to have fancy cell phones.

“Biden puts China first, Mexico first, Ukraine first, Europe first, Asia first, illegal aliens first above our great veterans, you know that. Puts the illegal aliens above our veterans,” Trump noted, adding “Our veterans live like hell, and you know, you see what’s happening. You ever see the illegal aliens? One of the weirdest things. They come in by the tens of thousands, sometimes a day, and they all have cell phones.”

“Where do they get the cell phones? Everybody has a cell phone,” Trump canted, adding “They’re all talking on these beautiful cell phones, and they’re expensive ones too, they’re nice ones. Somebody who was into that said, ‘Those are good phones.’ And then I say, who pays their bills? Who’s paying their bills, Marjorie? Do you wanna check that? I’ll give it to Marjorie, she’ll figure that one out fast.”

Watch: