Study Shows Breast Milk Now Contaminated With Deadly Levels of mRNA

An official new study has revealed that deadly levels of mRNA from the COVID-19 vaccines migrates into breast milk.

According to scientist John Campbell, Ph.D, dangerous levels of mRNA are found in a mother’s milk for at least 48 hours after vaccination.

According to the study, the breast milk of 10 of 13 women who took the vaccine tested positive for mRNA up to 45 hours after the experimental shot was administered.

The Defender reports: The study confirmed the transportation of the synthetic mRNA lipid nanoparticles to the mammary glands via the bloodstream or lymphatic system, leading to its presence in breast milk, Campbell said.

“This is consistent with other studies, so there’s no real debate about this anymore,” he added.

The study did not investigate the effects of the contaminated breast milk on infants, Campbell said.

A study last year in JAMA Pediatrics produced similar results.

Regulatory bodies failed to disclose risk

According to Campbell, regulators, public officials and doctors worldwide initially claimed the mRNA in the vaccine would stay localized at the injection site.

For example, mothers were reassured by the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine (ABM) in a statement released on Dec. 14, 2020, that the vaccine lipid was unlikely to enter the bloodstream and reach breast tissue.

“If it does, it is even less likely that either the intact nanoparticle or mRNA transfer into milk,” the ABM said.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology had — and continues to promote — a similar message.

Referring to the lipid nanoparticles carrying the mRNA, Campbell said, “If these people had gone to the bother of talking to anyone who specializes in pharmacokinetics … they would have said, ‘Well, with this size particle, it’s … almost certain to be distributed everywhere.’”

“It goes to your liver. It goes to your heart,” he said. “In this case, through the breasts. … It probably goes everywhere. It’s a pity we weren’t told.”

Campbell said he was “pretty cross” because such a disclosure would have reversed his decision to get vaccinated.

He pointed out that in the initial trials, breastfeeding mothers, pregnant women and infants were excluded, “yet the regulatory body still decided to go ahead and give these vaccines [to these groups] which weren’t tested.”

“That’s a question they really need to answer,” he said.

mRNA ‘hijack[s] natural process of genetic communication’

Referring to an illustration provided in the study, Campbell said synthetic mRNA can “hijack the natural process of genetic communication.”

He described the mechanism of action this way:

The synthetic mRNA is packaged into extracellular vesicles (EVs) and secreted into breast milk. EVs are similar to the body’s own lipid nanoparticles that are naturally present in breast milk.

This process, a natural way for mothers to transfer RNA to their babies, is mimicked by the synthetic mRNA.

The synthetic mRNA lipid nanoparticles enter mammary epithelial cells responsible for producing milk.

The mRNA is released into the cytosol (the clear, colloidal area) of these cells and could be packaged into EVs or excreted by various mechanisms such as exosomes, along with breast milk components.

The EVs do not express the spike protein but serve as carriers for the synthetic mRNA.

The study found the mRNA in the breast milk was a degraded form with only 12-25% efficiency compared to the original vaccine.

Campbell emphasized that the only way the mRNA could get to the breast tissue would be if it were “systemically absorbed.”

The US government said it was safe for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine because the injected mRNA stayed in the arm and did not travel through the body. But now a new Lancet study, which found mRNA in breast milk, shows the government lied. @galexybrane pic.twitter.com/hg8aRreMRU — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 20, 2023

mRNA vaccine manufacturing built on ‘completely flawed’ science

Speaking of other biodistribution studies, Campbell said the lipid nanoparticles could find their way to the myocardium, perhaps the vascular endothelium in the coronary vessels, creating an autoimmune response.

RNA from vaccines can produce antigens that stimulate inflammatory responses from cytotoxic T-cells. Even lipid nanoparticles can potentially cause inflammatory reactions, Campbell said.

The huge mRNA manufacturing efforts “are based on a completely flawed … fundamental scientific problem … until the liquid nanoparticle systemic distribution problem is solved,” Campbell said. “And yet, this massive investment is going ahead, looking to replace the traditional vaccines.”

According to Campbell, pharmaceutical companies are overlooking these problems because they will be able to develop new patentable products that ensure vast new income streams.

He emphasized the need for large-scale epidemiological surveys, conducted by organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, to gather more information about potential risks associated with the systemic distribution of the vaccines.

Campbell discussed the HT-29 cell line, derived from colon cancer tumors, that has been used in vitro since 1964 to study absorption, transport and secretion by intestinal cells.

The study exposed these cells to the mother’s milk, which failed to produce the spike protein. Campbell said this was inconclusive as they mimic only intestinal cells, not all other cells exposed to the mRNA.

Campbell also called for further research on the effect on newborns and for healthcare workers to have candid discussions with lactating mothers before vaccination.

Manufacturers should “give us really good reasons why lipid nanoparticles will not be systemically distributed in their new products,” Campbell said.

“Let us as a human race proceed with humility — although I don’t think there’s much chance of that,” he said.

Watch here: