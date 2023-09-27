Sniffer Dogs Caught ‘Insane’ Justin Trudeau With Cocaine At G20 Summit, Says Indian Diplomat

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plane was “full of cocaine” when it landed in New Delhi, India for the G20 earlier this month, according to Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra, who told an Indian TV news channel that sniffer dogs discovered cocaine from Trudeau’s plane.

“When Justin Trudeau came to India for the G20 this month, his plane was full of cocaine. He did not come out of his room for two days,” Vohra said while speaking to journalist Deepak Chaurasia on a Zee News debate show.

According to Vohra, world leaders understand that Trudeau has “gone insane” in recent months and behaves like a small child with very little knowledge about international relations.

“He has definitely gone insane. He has become lonely. He is now trying to show that he is a Canadian Rambo and nothing can go wrong in his presence. India has done the right thing by suspending visa services in Canada,” he added.

It wouldn’t be the first time a Trudeau used diplomatic immunity to smuggle drugs across borders. Justin Trudeau’s mother Margaret Trudeau, who was married to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, famously smuggled drugs in the prime minister’s luggage while traveling with her husband on international trips.

The former Indian diplomat added that when the Canadian PM had come to Delhi, his wife saw him at the airport. OpIndia report:

“My wife saw him at the Delhi airport and said that Trudeau looked depressed and stressed. We don’t know the reason. I don’t know the reality, but social media and some ‘credible rumors’ suggest that his plane was full of cocaine.

“He also missed the President’s dinner as some people say that he was not in his senses due to the drug consumption. So, seeing this nothing can be said about what goes on in his mind,” Vohra said. Watch: