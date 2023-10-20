UN Experts Say Israel Is Committing Crimes Against Humanity In Gaza

Israel’s bombing of schools and hospitals in the Gaza Strip, as well as the blockade of the enclave are crimes against humanity, according to a report by UN special experts.

The report said that the complete blockade of Gaza, coupled with “unfeasible evacuation orders and forcible population transfers,” is violation of international humanitarian law and that there is a risk of genocide against the Palestinian people.

InfoWars reports: Given the statements of the Israeli political leaders and their allies, as well as the military actions in the Gaza Strip and the escalation of arrests and killings in the West Bank, there is a risk of genocide against the Palestinian people, according to the report, published by the United Nations Human Rights Office (UNHRO).

“We are sounding the alarm: There is an ongoing campaign by Israel resulting in crimes against humanity in Gaza. Considering statements made by Israeli political leaders and their allies, accompanied by military action in Gaza and escalation of arrests and killing in the West Bank, there is also a risk of genocide against the Palestine people,” the experts said.

The experts also called for the protection of all humanitarian workers after the World Health Organization recorded over 136 attacks on health care services in Palestine, with 59 incidents occurring in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of at least 16 health workers since October 7.

“The strike against Al Ahli Arab Hospital is an atrocity. We are equally outraged by the deadly strike on the same day on an UNRWA [UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] school located in Al Maghazi refugee camp that sheltered some 4,000 displaced people, as well as two densely-populated refugee camps,” the experts said.

The report is signed by seven UN Special Rapporteurs on various human rights, including UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese.

On Tuesday, a missile hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive blast in which almost 500 people died, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza. Palestinian group Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike; however, the Israel Defense Forces said the hospital had been hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.