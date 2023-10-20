Biden Says ‘Islamophobia’ Is America’s Number One Threat

President Biden has warned that rising ‘Islamophobia’ is the number one threat to the safety of the U.S. and Americans following the deadly Hamas attacks earlier this month.

During a recent speech, Biden urged Israel to draw lessons from the United States’ experiences and actions in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks.

The president warned of “Islamophobia” after the deadly Hamas attacks, and declared that the U.S. government would not tolerate such attitudes.

“I know many of you in the Muslim American community are outraged saying to yourself ‘here we go again’ with Islamophobia and distress we saw after 9/11,” Biden said.

NN reports: Biden added that terrorists and dictators must “pay a price” for their terror and aggression.

He also attempted to draw in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden says success for Ukraine and Israel "is vital for America's national security."



"History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction."

“You know, history has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction,” Biden said from the Oval Office.

“They keep going, and the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising.

“So if we don’t stop Putin’s appetite for power and control of Ukraine, he won’t limit himself just to the Ukraine,” he added.

The full speech can be watched below.

FULL SPEECH: President Biden delivers powerful address on US leadership around the world.



FULL SPEECH: President Biden delivers powerful address on US leadership around the world.

Brit Hume, for his part, commented that Biden’s speech ‘may be remembered as one of the best if not the best speech of his presidency.”

Hume: It may be remembered as one of the best if not the best speeches of his presidency. He was firm. He was strong

“He was firm. He was unequivocal. He was strong,” Hume claimed, adding that he thought it was a “good thing” that Biden spent so much time on the situation in Ukraine as well as in Israel.

Meanwhile, there have been very few signs of rising “Islamophobia” in the United States following the brutal Hamas invasion of Oct. 7.

However, there have been pro-Hamas protests across America, some of them explicitly seeking Israel to be ‘wiped off the map’ with chants such as, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

More than 1500 high school radicals in San Francisco walked out of "school" yesterday to protest Israel.



Students were filmed chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."



How many of these children could even locate Israel on a map. pic.twitter.com/CSVvALskJu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 19, 2023

A Columbia professor named Shai Davidai noted that U.S. colleges are allowing a growing number of “pro-terrorist” demonstrations across the nation.

Powerful: Columbia Professor Calls Out American Universities for Allowing 'Pro-Terror' Demonstrations



Powerful: Columbia Professor Calls Out American Universities for Allowing 'Pro-Terror' Demonstrations

In his speech, professor Davidai noted the irony of colleges allowing “pro-terror” protests in the same New York City that experienced the deadliest terror attack in the nation’s history.