Elon Musk: ‘Global Elites Planning Another False Flag – Worse Than 9/11’

X owner Elon Musk has warned that the Deep State are planning to commit another false flag 9/11-style attack against America that will leave the country beyond repair.

In a post on X, Musk declared: “This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants.”

Musk posted a link to a Daily Mail article covering an admission from the White House that thousands of illegal immigrants from foreign countries were flown into at least 43 different American airports from January through December 2023.

Modernity.news reports: He added “It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. “

“Just a matter of time,” Musk concluded.

pic.twitter.com/kuilPxAvv3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

Details of the secret Biden program were exposed by a Freedom of Information lawsuit that was first reported by journalist Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies.

The effort forced the administration to admit that it had overseen the flights containing at least 320,000 migrants into the US in an attempt to reduce the number of crossings at the border.

Officials have refused to provide any details of who was flown and to where, with lawyers for the administration’s immigration agencies claiming that revealing the locations of where the illegals are could create national security ‘vulnerabilities,’ and prompt ‘bad actors’ to take advantage.

Despite repeatedly stating the border was secure and that conservative claims of an ‘open border’ were false, the Biden administration was directly transporting illegal immigrants into the country.

In 2022 it was also revealed that the administration was transporting illegal immigrants around the country on flights in the dead of night.

Elon Musk has repeatedly warned that unchecked illegal immigration is being facilitated by the Biden government in an effort to create a “one party state.”