Making His Case For Re-election Biden Says: ‘Elect Me. I’m In The 20th Century’

Joe Biden has made the case for his reelection claiming that he is ready for four more years because he’s “in the 20th century.”

Or did he mean cloud cuckoo land!

During a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, the president said, “Elect me. I’m in the 20th Century,” before correcting himself, saying, “the 21st century.”

BIDEN: "Elect me. I'm in the 20th Century." 😳 pic.twitter.com/I0vr7KiYUB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Breitbart reports: It is not the first gaffe or inaccurate statement delivered by Biden, whom special counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” Numerous times, and perhaps several times during each speech, Biden makes embarrassing gaffes.

He has:

Stated his favorite memory of 2023 was the alleged improvement of the U.S. economy

Claimed he never met with Hunter Biden’s associates, despite photo evidence

Said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”

Maintained he only had six grandchildren, ignoring Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock child

Declared twice that his son died in Iraq

To decrease the number of mistakes, White House aides give Biden note cards and suggest he stay on a pre-written script, Reuters reported in January. His planned words are typically fully “crafted and vetted” by a host of advisers.

That strategy appeared to be deployed during his press conference on Wednesday. Asked about the Hamas/Israel war, Biden appeared to read answers from his note cards:

Biden is reading the answers at his "press conference" directly from his pre-written note cards — you can see the reflection in his sunglasses pic.twitter.com/IVCzYDlugM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024