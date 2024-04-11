Joe Biden has made the case for his reelection claiming that he is ready for four more years because he’s “in the 20th century.”
Or did he mean cloud cuckoo land!
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
During a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, the president said, “Elect me. I’m in the 20th Century,” before correcting himself, saying, “the 21st century.”
Breitbart reports: It is not the first gaffe or inaccurate statement delivered by Biden, whom special counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” Numerous times, and perhaps several times during each speech, Biden makes embarrassing gaffes.
He has:
- Stated his favorite memory of 2023 was the alleged improvement of the U.S. economy
- Claimed he never met with Hunter Biden’s associates, despite photo evidence
- Said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”
- Maintained he only had six grandchildren, ignoring Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock child
- Declared twice that his son died in Iraq
To decrease the number of mistakes, White House aides give Biden note cards and suggest he stay on a pre-written script, Reuters reported in January. His planned words are typically fully “crafted and vetted” by a host of advisers.
That strategy appeared to be deployed during his press conference on Wednesday. Asked about the Hamas/Israel war, Biden appeared to read answers from his note cards:
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Making His Case For Re-election Biden Says: ‘Elect Me. I’m In The 20th Century’ - April 11, 2024
- Godfather Of AI Geoffrey Hinton Warns Of ‘Battle Robots’ - April 10, 2024
- Pfizergate Investigation Taken Over By Top European Prosecutors - April 10, 2024