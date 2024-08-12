Experts Predict Global ‘Population Collapse’ as Birth Rates Plummet and Excess Deaths Skyrocket ‘Off the Charts’

For decades, population experts warned of the consequences of an overpopulated planet, but in recent years, they’ve sharply reversed course and are now predicting the global population is set to collapse.

Chalk this one up as another “conspiracy theory” turned “conspiracy fact.”

Population experts cite rapidly falling birth rates in the vast majority of the world’s countries including the U.S., coupled with “skyrocketing” excess death rates.

U.S. births declined in 2023 to their lowest level in more than 40 years, according to disturbing preliminary data released earlier this month by the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics.

The rate of American women of child-bearing age having babies is the lowest in history since statistics have been compiled, said Brady Hamilton, an NCHS demographer and lead author of the report.

Meanwhile, excess deaths are skyrocketing “off the charts” in the post-pandemic world as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to wreak havoc on the general health of populations in heavily-vaccinated countries.

While experts warn the non-immigrant population in the US may never recover, the mainstream media has been celebrating the news and embracing the concept of depopulation.

According to Scientific American, “Declining populations will ease the pressure eight billion people put on the planet.”

“Where our current model of endless growth and short-term profits sacrifices vulnerable people and the planet’s future, population decline could help create a future with more opportunity and a healthy, biologically rich world.”

According to the UN, the continent of Africa is the only region with a growing population. The rest of the world has been hit by a “fertility crisis” that Bloomberg claims “nobody saw coming.”

The mainstream media may not have seen it coming, but anybody paying attention to the globalist policy agenda coming out of the World Economic Forum in recent years was all too familiar with the concept of depopulation.

Except we have been warning the world for years that the global elite are intent on depopulating the world and reducing fertility levels is a key plank in their agenda.

In recent years, depopulation has focused the attention of the global elite more than any other topic. Now we are seeing the fruits of their labor.

All over the world, the total fertility rate (TFR) — the number of live children the average woman bears in her lifetime — has been falling since the 1970s.

But since the pandemic in 2021 and the vaccine rollout, TFR has fallen off a cliff.

In one country after another, it has dropped far below the 2.1 threshold (the “replacement rate,” allowing for childhood deaths and sex imbalances), below which the population is bound to decline. This fertility slump is in many ways the most remarkable trend of our era.

It is not only Elon Musk who worries that “population collapse is potentially the greatest risk to the future of civilization.”

To quote the UNPD, “More than half of the projected increase in the global population between 2022 and 2050 is expected to be concentrated in just eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC], Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania.” That is because already “close to half of the global population lives in a country or area where lifetime fertility is below 2.1 births per woman.”

Not many people foresaw the global fertility collapse. Nor did just about anyone expect it to happen everywhere. And I can’t recall a single pundit predicting just how low it would go in some countries.

In South Korea the total fertility rate in 2023 is estimated to have been 0.72.

In Europe there is no longer a difference between Roman Catholic and Protestant countries. Italy’s current TFR (1.21) is lower than England’s (1.44).

Nor is there a difference between Christian and Islamic civilizations — those great historical entities whose clashes the historian Samuel Huntington worried about. The US total fertility rate is now 1.62. The figure for the Islamic Republic of Iran is 1.54.

The global elite warned us they wanted to dramatically reduce the global population and now we are seeing the evidence before our eyes.