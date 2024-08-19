U.S. authorities are now claiming that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was behind the Nord Stream pipeline explosions in September 2022.

According to reports, the Zelensky regime detonated explosives in order to reduce Russia’s energy revenues.

Naturalnews.com reports: The operation involved the use of a small rented yacht called Andromeda which has a six-member crew trained to do the deed. The whole thing cost around $300,000 to pull off.

It was Zelensky who first gave the green light to the plot, only to have the CIA call it off after learning about it. Then-Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny defied the CIA and went ahead with the bombing anyway, sources claim.

According to reports, Zaluzhny told Zelensky that once the team was dispatched to blow up the pipelines, it was already too late to call them back because they go incommunicado and basically disappear in order to avoid being retrieved or withdrawn after the fact.

Zaluzhny, who is now Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, fully denies the fresh claims, calling Kiev’s involvement in the destruction of Nord Stream a “mere provocation.”

The sources that fed the Journal these claims say they are corroborated by the findings of a German police investigation into the Nord Stream explosions. That report is already threatening to “upend” relations between Kiev and Berlin, the latter of which has been Ukraine’s biggest backer in the EU since the start of the war with Russia in early 2022.

“We now know that the U.S. has officially thrown Zelensky under a bus,” a commenter at RT wrote about the situation. “He’s as good as dead.”

“The gangsters are throwing dirt at each other,” wrote another. “I wonder how long it will take until one will expose the undeniable evidence.”

Someone else questioned why Germany continues to deliver weapons to Kiev seeing as how it now knows about Zelensky’s involvement in blowing up the pipeline that delivered gas to the German people.

“They must be brain dead,” this person wrote about Germany and its leaders.

Another noted that by blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, Kiev and Washington prevented Germany from continuing to receive plentiful and reliable cheap gas.

“The result is that German industry is collapsing.”