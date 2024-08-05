Countries Warn Citizens Against Visiting The UK As Riots Continue

Malaysia become the first country to warn its citizens against visiting Britain as riots continue across the country.

The notice, released via Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it was “closely monitoring the series of protests currently taking place in several areas of the United Kingdom, following a deadly stabbing attack in Sourthport on July 29”.

Australia, Indonesia and Nigeria have now also all issued travel alerts to their nationals visiting the UK, warning them to stay away from demonstrations.

Australia’s government advised its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” telling them to “avoid areas where protests are occurring due to the potential for disruption and violence.”

Nigeria’s ministry of foreign affairs warned nationals that the violence had “assumed dangerous proportions”.

MSN reports: Malaysians were urged to register their presence with the country’s High Commission in London.

The ministry said: “Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities.”

Three young girls were stabbed and killed while attending a dance event in Southport, with eight more children seriously injured. Two adults were also left in a critical condition.

False rumours spread online following the attack about the suspect’s background, ethnicity and religion.