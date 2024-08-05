Leaked Govt Report Warns That Deadly Swine Fever Is ‘Heading To Britain’

A deadly African swine fever, which poses a serious threat to British farming, is on its way to the UK according to a leaked government report

The secret report also said it is likely that the virus will arrive within months.

The warning from the Cabinet Office’s emergency COBR Unit alert comes after port health officials warned that they were “barely scratching the surface” of illegal pork meat entering at Dover.

They also warned that it could decimate pig farms.

MSN reports: Lucy Manzano, head of port health and public protection at Dover District Council, highlighted the dire implications of the disease reaching British shores: “If it lands here it will result in UK culling programmes and export bans. It will absolutely have devastating consequences for our pig farmers, wild pig community and reputation.”

Since border checks began in September 2022, a staggering sixty tonnes of illegal pork meat have been intercepted, reports Birmingham Live. In response to the looming threat, a UK Government spokesperson stated: “African swine fever is a disease that affects pigs and not humans. Preventing an outbreak in the UK remains one of our key biosecurity priorities and we have published extensive information and guidance about the disease.”

“We work closely with Port Health Authorities and Border Force to ensure our strict border controls are enforced.” To further safeguard against such threats, new sanitary and phytosanitary checks on food and agricultural imports from the EU were implemented as of April 30.

Ministers have stated this measure is to bolster the detection of pests and diseases, and in turn improve biosecurity at UK’s trading border. Lord Trees, a professor in veterinary parasitology, mentioned these checks would “reduce the likelihood” of importation of infectious diseases like the African swine fever, a “potential threat to the UK pig population”.

Key indicators to watch out for in pigs are fever, loss of appetite, lethargy, as well as unexplained sudden death. Other alarming symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, red or darkened skin predominantly on ears and snout, eye and nose discharges, difficult breathing and coughing, miscarriage in pregnant sows, general weakness and shaky movements.